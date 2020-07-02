Shares in Total Produce rise as trading update shows 'resilient' sales

Shares in Total Produce rose 3pc in Dublin yesterday after the fruit and vegetable producer reported that its sales have been "resilient".

As Covid-19 changed consumer habits, the company said its sales over the first six months of this year are expected to be broadly in line with the first half of 2019.

In a trading update the company - led by chairman Carl McCann - said trading so far this year has been "satisfactory".

"The group's strong presence in the global fresh produce industry, the diversity of its operations and products together with the exceptional response from our people have enabled us to meet the challenges," it said.

The company expects satisfactory results for this financial year, "subject to the uncertainties arising from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic".

It added that it is in a strong financial position and continues to focus on the growth and expansion of the business.

Davy analyst Roland French said Total Produce's trading update "underscores the resilience of its operating model, with interim revenues now expected to be broadly in line with 2019 - circa 3pc ahead of our expectations".

"Recognising the unprecedented economic backdrop and the group's exposure to locked-down [food service] channels, this is a notably strong performance," Mr French said.

Last year Total Produce saw its earnings before interest, taxation and depreciation (ebitda) jump by 53pc to €150m, despite a challenging year for its legacy business.

Total benefited from the group's 45pc share of Dole Food Company for the full year. The comparative 2018 period included the group's share of the results in the US agricultural multinational Dole for five months.

Total bought a 45pc stake in Dole for $300m (€269m) in July 2018.

