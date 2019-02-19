'Serious' concern over Brexit no deal brings buyers south

Minutes earlier, the Junior Male Champion, Roughan Norman, from the herd of Patrick McClean at Roughan, Newtowncunningham, Lifford, Co Donegal had sold for €6,000 to the Fitzpatrick Herd at Kilkeel, Co Down. "It was a good lively sale in the climate that we have," summed up auctioneer Mr Cox as he dismounted from the rostrum after putting 68 bulls through the sale in a shade over two-and-a-half hours.
Throughout he hadn't taken his eye off the prominent Northern Ireland breeders at the ringside for very long because, he admitted, "they were setting the trade for the top bulls today". The proof was in the sale returns which confirmed that almost 20pc of the bulls sold were to breeders across the Border, who paid an average of €3,957 for their purchases, topping the sale average by €808.
Turnout for the sale was 61pc of the entry with 68 bulls being presented, and a clearance of 65pc at an average of €3,149 - with more than one in five of the bulls sold making €4,000 or over, and a top price of €6,100.
Average for the same sale in 2018 was €3,750 at 72pc clearance and a top price of €9,000.
Irish Charolais Cattle Society secretary Nevan McKiernan felt that the sale was a positive start to a difficult season to date for breeders and a good forerunner to the society's Premier Spring Show and Sale scheduled for Elphin Mart on Saturday.
It was a good day out for North Tipperary breeder Matt Ryan, who is producing some excellent stock in his herd at Drom outside Borrisoleigh and took home €13,000 in exchange for three bulls with plenty of stars and low calving difficulty.
It was also a successful sale for John Barry Moran, Brocka, Fardrum, Athlone, Co Westmeath, with three bulls from his herd destined for new homes after selling for €9,650, beating the average for the sale.
Other selling bulls at €4,000 or over included Elizabeth Hughes from Pottlereagh, Cootehill, Co Cavan (€4,050), Louise Quinn from Ballymoran House, Edenderry, Co Offaly (€4,150), and Eugene Hand from Brideswell, Athlone, Co Westmeath (€4,000).
Winners at Charolais Society Show and Sale
Bulls born between June 14, 2017 and August 15, 2017
1. Padraig Murphy, Woodlands Lodge, Castledermot, Co Kildare
2. John Doogan, 8 Darravaragh Road, Caherdavin Park, Limerick
3. Sal Boyd, Woodbrook, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.
Bulls born between August 22, 2017 and September 7, 2017
1. Martin Ryan, Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles, Co Tipperary
2. Noel Farrell, Castledaly, Moate, Co Westmeath
3. Harry Noble, Kilcoursey, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford
Bulls born between June 14, 2017 and August 15, 2017
1. Louise Quinn, Ballymoran House, Edenderry, Co Offaly
2. Michael J Quin, Clenagh, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare
3. Harry Noble, Kilcoursey, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford
Bulls born between September 8, 2017 and September 16, 2017
1. Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary
2. Joseph Casserly, Cashel, Newtowncashel, Co Longford
3. Patrick J O'Grady, Fallduff, Louisburgh, Co Mayo
Bulls born between September 17, 2017 and September 24, 2017
1. Jerry and Kay O'Keeffe, Woodlawn, Grange, Knocklong, Co Limerick
2. Basil Bothwell, Dereskit, Killeshandra, Co Cavan
3. John Barry Moran, Brocka, Fardrum, Athlone, Co Westmeath
Bulls born between September 25, 2017 and September 30, 2017
1. Aiden Mac Hale, Knockanillaun, Ballina, Co Mayo
2. Aidan Farrell, Williamstown, Moate, Co Westmeath
3. Gerard Lynch, Moymore, Tulla, Ennis, Co Clare
Bulls born between October 1, 2017 and October 12, 2017
1. Jerry and Kay O'Keeffe, Woodlawn, Grange, Knocklong ,Co Limerick
2. Eugene Hand, Brideswell, Athlone, Co Westmeath
3. Shane Muldoon, Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Co Longford
Bulls born between October 26, 2017 and November 11, 2017
1. Ronan Gallagher, MVB, Carrowcardin, Enniscrone, Co Sligo
2. Harry Noble, Kilcoursey, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford
3. Thomas Gormley, Carrowkeel, Elphin, Co Roscommon
Bulls born between November 12, 2017 and November 26, 2017
1. David Abbott, Woodview House, Killeshandra, Co Cavan
2. Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary
3. Michael McGirl, Drumany, Aughnasheelin, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim
Bulls born between November 27, 2017 and January 14, 2018
1. Patrick McClean, Roughan, Newtowncunningham, Lifford, Co Donegal
2. Peter Spollen, Ballydownan, Geashill, Tullamore, Co Offaly
3. Patricia and Liam Mitchell, Muckanagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim
Indo Farming