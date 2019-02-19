'Serious' concern over Brexit no deal brings buyers south

After a slow start to the season for pedigree breeders, the first spring shoots of the year lifted the trade for bulls at the opening official breed society show and sale for 2019 at Tullamore.

After a slow start to the season for pedigree breeders, the first spring shoots of the year lifted the trade for bulls at the opening official breed society show and sale for 2019 at Tullamore.

Outside there was still a chill in the bright early spring-like day, while inside the sale ring at the GVM Mart on Saturday there was a large turnout of serious potential customers for Charolais bulls.

Among them were several breeders from Northern Ireland, moving south for pedigree bulls earlier than usual amid concerns on the possible implications for cross-border trading for livestock in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit at the end of next month.

David Connolly, breeder of many award-winning Charolais in his Brigadoon Herd at Ballynahinch, Co Down, and chairman of Northern Ireland Charolais breeders, travelled south to judge at the show, and described the ongoing farmer Brexit concerns as "very serious".

"We just don't know what is going to happen, and it is a very difficult situation for farmers, but I still believe that a deal will be agreed in the end and Britain will not be going out without a deal," he said.

Striking a 'deal' on the day for the two top price bulls were breeders from Co Down as auctioneer Tom Cox brought his hammer down at €6,100 and €6,000 to a good round of applause from the ringside.

Going across the border to the herd of Brian McConville at Castlewellan in Co Down at €6,100, the top price of the sale, was the Co Limerick-bred Grangewood Nephew, from the herd of Jerry and Kay O'Keeffe, at Woodlawn, Grange, Knocklong.

The bull had been judged Junior Male Reserve Champion of the show attracting plenty of interest with good stars for carcass weight and conformation of expected progeny and calving difficulty at 7.7pc.