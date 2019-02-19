Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 19 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Serious' concern over Brexit no deal brings buyers south

 

Martin Ryan from Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles and show judge David Connolly with Goldstar Nostradamus, Senior Champion at the Charolais Society Show and Sale at Tullamore.
Martin Ryan from Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles and show judge David Connolly with Goldstar Nostradamus, Senior Champion at the Charolais Society Show and Sale at Tullamore.
All eyes at the ringside are focussed on the judging at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale at Tullamore on Saturday.

Martin Ryan

After a slow start to the season for pedigree breeders, the first spring shoots of the year lifted the trade for bulls at the opening official breed society show and sale for 2019 at Tullamore.

Outside there was still a chill in the bright early spring-like day, while inside the sale ring at the GVM Mart on Saturday there was a large turnout of serious potential customers for Charolais bulls.

Among them were several breeders from Northern Ireland, moving south for pedigree bulls earlier than usual amid concerns on the possible implications for cross-border trading for livestock in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit at the end of next month.

David Connolly, breeder of many award-winning Charolais in his Brigadoon Herd at Ballynahinch, Co Down, and chairman of Northern Ireland Charolais breeders, travelled south to judge at the show, and described the ongoing farmer Brexit concerns as "very serious".

"We just don't know what is going to happen, and it is a very difficult situation for farmers, but I still believe that a deal will be agreed in the end and Britain will not be going out without a deal," he said.

Striking a 'deal' on the day for the two top price bulls were breeders from Co Down as auctioneer Tom Cox brought his hammer down at €6,100 and €6,000 to a good round of applause from the ringside.

Going across the border to the herd of Brian McConville at Castlewellan in Co Down at €6,100, the top price of the sale, was the Co Limerick-bred Grangewood Nephew, from the herd of Jerry and Kay O'Keeffe, at Woodlawn, Grange, Knocklong.

The bull had been judged Junior Male Reserve Champion of the show attracting plenty of interest with good stars for carcass weight and conformation of expected progeny and calving difficulty at 7.7pc.

Also Read

Minutes earlier, the Junior Male Champion, Roughan Norman, from the herd of Patrick McClean at Roughan, Newtowncunningham, Lifford, Co Donegal had sold for €6,000 to the Fitzpatrick Herd at Kilkeel, Co Down. "It was a good lively sale in the climate that we have," summed up auctioneer Mr Cox as he dismounted from the rostrum after putting 68 bulls through the sale in a shade over two-and-a-half hours.

Throughout he hadn't taken his eye off the prominent Northern Ireland breeders at the ringside for very long because, he admitted, "they were setting the trade for the top bulls today". The proof was in the sale returns which confirmed that almost 20pc of the bulls sold were to breeders across the Border, who paid an average of €3,957 for their purchases, topping the sale average by €808.

Turnout for the sale was 61pc of the entry with 68 bulls being presented, and a clearance of 65pc at an average of €3,149 - with more than one in five of the bulls sold making €4,000 or over, and a top price of €6,100.

Average for the same sale in 2018 was €3,750 at 72pc clearance and a top price of €9,000.

Irish Charolais Cattle Society secretary Nevan McKiernan felt that the sale was a positive start to a difficult season to date for breeders and a good forerunner to the society's Premier Spring Show and Sale scheduled for Elphin Mart on Saturday.

It was a good day out for North Tipperary breeder Matt Ryan, who is producing some excellent stock in his herd at Drom outside Borrisoleigh and took home €13,000 in exchange for three bulls with plenty of stars and low calving difficulty.

It was also a successful sale for John Barry Moran, Brocka, Fardrum, Athlone, Co Westmeath, with three bulls from his herd destined for new homes after selling for €9,650, beating the average for the sale.

Other selling bulls at €4,000 or over included Elizabeth Hughes from Pottlereagh, Cootehill, Co Cavan (€4,050), Louise Quinn from Ballymoran House, Edenderry, Co Offaly (€4,150), and Eugene Hand from Brideswell, Athlone, Co Westmeath (€4,000).

 

Winners at Charolais Society Show and Sale

Bulls born between June 14, 2017 and August 15, 2017

1. Padraig Murphy, Woodlands Lodge, Castledermot, Co Kildare

2. John Doogan, 8 Darravaragh Road, Caherdavin Park, Limerick

3. Sal Boyd, Woodbrook, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Bulls born between August 22, 2017 and September 7, 2017

1. Martin Ryan, Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles, Co Tipperary

2. Noel Farrell, Castledaly, Moate, Co Westmeath

3. Harry Noble, Kilcoursey, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

Bulls born between June 14, 2017 and August 15, 2017

1. Louise Quinn, Ballymoran House, Edenderry, Co Offaly

2. Michael J Quin, Clenagh, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare

3. Harry Noble, Kilcoursey, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

Bulls born between September 8, 2017 and September 16, 2017

1. Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary

2. Joseph Casserly, Cashel, Newtowncashel, Co Longford

3. Patrick J O'Grady, Fallduff, Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Bulls born between September 17, 2017 and September 24, 2017

1. Jerry and Kay O'Keeffe, Woodlawn, Grange, Knocklong, Co Limerick

2. Basil Bothwell, Dereskit, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

3. John Barry Moran, Brocka, Fardrum, Athlone, Co Westmeath

Bulls born between September 25, 2017 and September 30, 2017

1. Aiden Mac Hale, Knockanillaun, Ballina, Co Mayo

2. Aidan Farrell, Williamstown, Moate, Co Westmeath

3. Gerard Lynch, Moymore, Tulla, Ennis, Co Clare

Bulls born between October 1, 2017 and October 12, 2017

1. Jerry and Kay O'Keeffe, Woodlawn, Grange, Knocklong ,Co Limerick

2. Eugene Hand, Brideswell, Athlone, Co Westmeath

3. Shane Muldoon, Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Co Longford

Bulls born between October 26, 2017 and November 11, 2017

1. Ronan Gallagher, MVB, Carrowcardin, Enniscrone, Co Sligo

2. Harry Noble, Kilcoursey, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

3. Thomas Gormley, Carrowkeel, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Bulls born between November 12, 2017 and November 26, 2017

1. David Abbott, Woodview House, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

2. Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary

3. Michael McGirl, Drumany, Aughnasheelin, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Bulls born between November 27, 2017 and January 14, 2018

1. Patrick McClean, Roughan, Newtowncunningham, Lifford, Co Donegal

2. Peter Spollen, Ballydownan, Geashill, Tullamore, Co Offaly

3. Patricia and Liam Mitchell, Muckanagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Getty Images

Hogan says Brexit the reason for 'disproportionate' number of...

Strong grass growth drives store price rally

Fertiliser and feed inputs have to be cut, warns senior inspector
Packets of Birds Eye frozen fish fingers

No-deal Brexit will push up UK food prices 'by up to 20pc' - Birds Eye chief
It also shows that the gender pay gap remains an issue for graduates, with a difference of almost €4,000 recorded between young men’s and women’s pay. Stock Image: PA

70pc of 2017 agri graduates in full-time work, but receive second lowest pay
It is now possible to scan the entire DNA content of a food without any prior knowledge or suspicion of what may or may not be present in that food. Stock Image: Getty Images

Authorities develop new DNA tool to detect food fraud and expose misleading...
Researchers are seeking views on eating meat from genetically modified animals (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Consumers asked if they would eat ‘gene-edited’ animals


Top Stories

IFA says Minister 'incorrect' to call four-movement rule a 'purely private...
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

GDT rises for sixth time in a row on the back of strong supplies

Lab-grown steak could be worse for climate than flatulent cattle - scientists
(stock picture)

Investigation underway after dead animals found on farm
Hitting the hay: Mairead McGuinness interviews Leo Varadkar and Michael Creed at the Farm Friday event, which was streamed live on Facebook. Picture: O'Gorman Photography

Margaret Donnelly: 'Leo said farmers were the lifeblood of our economy, but...
Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon

Shareholder return declines 6.8pc at Kerry Group, despite rise in profits
Shadows from history: Hidden ancient monuments came to light after millennia, revealed by last summer’s drought and Google Maps/Earth images including this one at Donadea, Co Kildare

Google unearthed: More of our hidden history is revealed by satellite pics