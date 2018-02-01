Salmonella outbreak to cost French dairy group Lactalis hundreds of millions - CEO

A salmonella contamination of baby milk produced by Lactalis could cost the French dairy group several hundred million euros, its CEO said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

Lactalis has recalled 12 millions tins nationwide and from stores around the world after discovering salmonella bacteria in some baby milk last month at a factory in western France.

“We can’t say definitively but (the cost) will be very high, several hundred million euros,” Lactalis Chief Executive Emmanuel Besnier told French business paper Les Echos. “This case has cost us our export licence for a still undetermined period. It’s the biggest crisis I’ve ever had to face as a boss,” he added.

Besnier did not give details of what the costs would be. French authorities have said that “Salmonella Agona” infections were reported in 38 cases between mid-August and December, 36 of them clearly linked to Lactalis milk. A group representing victims’ families say at least 10 more cases are unaccounted for.