Sales of organic, locally produced pigs are flying

Gerard Rynne from Inagh Free Range Farm with some of his local produce of pork and sweet apple burgers and traditional back rashers at the Reko Market in Lahich Co Clare
Grace Maher

Gerard Rynne runs Inagh Free Range Farm, a family-run pig and chicken farm near the village of Inagh in central Clare. He has been coming to the Lahinch Reko Ring since it began and says it has opened his business up to a totally new market.

"This is a great way of connecting directly with the customer and you aren't losing a quarter or a third of your profit to the shops. It allows us to be much more competitive," said Gerard (left).

"People like the personal connection, they like knowing that these pigs are coming from just over the road.

"I'd never heard of the Reko Ring before the summer. I go to a lot of farmers' markets, but I'd never come across something like this before.

"It's been flying since it opened, long may it continue. You're meeting new customers all the time, which is ideal for getting the word out [about the product]. We now get people coming directly to the farm and they might come, have a look around and buy larger amounts in bulk."

Rare breeds

Gerard specialises in rearing native Irish and rare breed pigs. His presence at the Lahinch Reko Ring each week has also led to his pork being used by a number of local restaurants.

"My pigs are spoiled outside to be honest - they eat a lot of grass, so the meat is a lot darker. If you saw one of my pork chops, it looks almost like lamb and not pork," he said. "The pigs take about eight or 10 months to mature, so it's a longer process [than non-free range pigs]. We were the first farm in Ireland to get an award from Compassion in World Farming for the way we rear our animals."

Pigs from Inagh Free Range Farm are butchered by Clive Clarke in Moneygall, Co Offally.

