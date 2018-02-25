Russian frontier opens up for Irish agri-tech companies
Russian farms the size of Co Clare are proving lucrative for Irish agri-tech companies who recently travelled to the Agrofarm agriculture show near Moscow.
Dairymaster, Moocall, Lir Agri and Weatherbys Scientific showcased their products to 12,000 visitors at the event.
Dairymaster's international business development manager Fergus O Meara said their rotary parlours received a lot of interest from new and existing Russian customers. Although herd sizes are extremely large in Russia, many have yet to convert to rotary style systems.
"There are operations with 18,000 cows. The smallest of projects we came across was 1,200," he said. "We are happy with how it went. We met a customer milking 7,000 cows and looking for rotary parlours and increased automation to save labour.
"A lot of cows are still tethered but farmers have the hectares to back it up and now they want the technology. They're a very straight-talking customer."
Traditional system
Moocall's Paul Kenny explained that the high immortality rate of calves in Russia is an area they hope to target.
"At the moment it's a very traditional system there. 24pc of calves die at birth. This is obviously an avenue we feel we could aim our products towards," he said.