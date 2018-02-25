Russian frontier opens up for Irish agri-tech companies

Dairymaster's international business development manager Fergus O Meara said their rotary parlours received a lot of interest from new and existing Russian customers. Although herd sizes are extremely large in Russia, many have yet to convert to rotary style systems.

"There are operations with 18,000 cows. The smallest of projects we came across was 1,200," he said. "We are happy with how it went. We met a customer milking 7,000 cows and looking for rotary parlours and increased automation to save labour.