Rural voters don't appreciate 'bickering, fighting or sobbing in the corner' - Barry Cowen on being removed from 'honour of a lifetime' Minister role

Former Agriculture Minister launches detailed attack on decision to turn down Chinese-backed meat factory

Knocking on the door: Barry Cowen attends a Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle during his brief period as Minister for Agriculture. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

After 30 years in politics, Barry Cowen says his appointment as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine last June was “the honour of a lifetime”.

Speaking to the Farming Independent in Tullamore, Co Offaly, the Fianna Fáil stalwart reflects: “If I’m being honest, secretly, I would have been hoping for the portfolio because I’m from a rural constituency.

“I know the impact agriculture plays in our economy. Farm families abound everywhere, it has been a huge contributor in dark times, as well as the best of times.”

