Rural voters don't appreciate 'bickering, fighting or sobbing in the corner' - Barry Cowen on being removed from 'honour of a lifetime' Minister role

After 30 years in politics, Barry Cowen says his appointment as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine last June was “the honour of a lifetime”.

Speaking to the Farming Independent in Tullamore, Co Offaly, the Fianna Fáil stalwart reflects: “If I’m being honest, secretly, I would have been hoping for the portfolio because I’m from a rural constituency.

“I know the impact agriculture plays in our economy. Farm families abound everywhere, it has been a huge contributor in dark times, as well as the best of times.”

But the high tides of Cowen’s elevation to Agriculture House came thundering down just 17 days later when, on July 14, the Clara native was removed from ministerial office following a controversy over a drink-driving ban he had received four years previously.

“Surprised and disappointed” by the decision of his party leader, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and in full acknowledgement of his “wrongdoing”, Cowen continues to await the outcome of a GSOC investigation into the leaking of details surrounding his conviction into the public realm.

While the last six months have been a period of significant professional and personal challenge for the Laois-Offaly TD, he knows his farming/rural constituents don’t appreciate “bickering, fighting or sobbing in the corner” — instead Cowen has focused his attention on “doing my job and doing it effectively”.

His efforts have focused on contentious plans for a €40m extension to a meat processing plant in Banagher — estimated to provide 250 construction jobs plus 150 plant operation roles to a region grappling with the closure of its historic peat industry.

Although the Chinese-backed Banagher Chilling Ltd plant, which aims to slaughter up to 140 cattle per day, secured planning permission from Offaly County Council last August, the project has since been halted at two ends: an appeal lodged against the granting of planning permission, plus a Department of Justice decision to reject the promoter’s application under the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP), which is open to applicants that invest more than €1m in a project.

The IIP evaluation committee comprises representatives from Departments of Justice, Finance and Foreign Affairs, the IDA and Enterprise Ireland. In the case of this project, the committee’s decision was ultimately influenced by pivotal observations from the Department of Agriculture.

After being involved in the process over the previous 18 months, Cowen sourced and scrutinised the Department of Agriculture’s submission to the IIP evaluation committee.

“If I specifically take on board my responsibilities to this constituency, the greatest impact in recent years has been the acceleration of decarbonisation which meant job losses across Bord Na Mona and ESB — both permanent and seasonal workers, many of whom are part-time suckler farmers,” he says.

Investment

“While the Programme for Government, and budget proceeding it, began a process of responding by ringfencing increases in carbon tax, creating the Just Transition Fund, plus the approval of EU transitional funds under coal-mining and peat regions, it remains incumbent on us to attract investment into the region.

“I became aware through a mutual contact of a Hong Kong national and an investment company interested in sourcing a suitable location for the provision of a new processing plant.

“I was aware of an existing plant which could be suitable, subject to relevant planning permission, and I made contact to discuss it with them.

“An agreement was reached and so began the process of putting together a business plan. They have in their team people well versed and well engaged in meat processing in Europe.”

Following a protracted period of planning and with general support from industry, the locality and wider region, Cowen says there was “an immediate identification” of the plant improving access to new markets in Asia and increasing competition in the beef sector.

“It had the support of Bord Bia and involved an application to the IIP programme — described by the Department as ‘an incentive for foreign investment’ with the added benefit of a successful applicant becoming resident in Ireland.

“We’ve been 10 years trying to penetrate the Chinese market and other markets in Asia, which this promoter has every intention of doing. So one would have expected the application would be successful based on its business plan.

“There was one objector to planning permission which went to An Bord Pleanála — where there is no statutory time period on dealing with appeals.

“Then to my utter disbelief the Department of Justice refused the IIP application based on the Department of Agriculture’s observations.

“Its conclusions in no way reflect the Irish farm sector or beef sector’s opinion on what should be Government policy on creating and opening new markets which leads to improvements in family farm income.”

Cowen’s gripe with the Department of Agriculture boils down to four points.

“Firstly, it said the plant ‘does not have the approval of the Department and that this approval must be secured early in the planning approval process’.

“But there is no such requirement that a promoter must secure approval for a plant from the Department early in the process, that is just factual.

“That observation wasn’t just a misrepresentation, but you get the impression the promoter hadn’t fully or properly engaged with the Department thus impacting on their credibility — that’s how serious the assertion was.

“Secondly, the Department continuously referenced ‘the Chinese market’ saying ‘Ireland does not have access to the Chinese market for offal’.

“But it was perfectly clear from the business plan that it was ‘the Asian market generally’ which would be the focus of the business. It didn’t at all reference ‘the export of offal to China’ but mentioned other areas in Asia where it is permitted.

“Again this was misleading and portrayed the promoter as one that didn’t know its market and impacted on their credibility.

“Thirdly, the Department said ‘there was no observation that the abattoir would meet the standard required by the Chinese market’.

Standards

“However, in his business plan, the promoter clearly outlined that ‘they will engage those with the best qualifications and experience to manage the facility to meet standards for China, the EU and wider Asian market’.

“Finally, it observed that the proposed plant ‘does not meet an identified strategic requirement for additional processing capacity’, with reference that ‘Enterprise Ireland doesn’t grant aid such businesses’.

“But the proposed plant is an existing one and the project was to expand, renew and modernise it. So the Department was trying to pigeon hole it as one thing, when it was in fact another.

“The promoter also made no reference or had no intention of making any application to Enterprise Ireland.

“The Department is at pains to say they are ‘neutral’ when it comes to additional capacity, yet they could make those points.

“I sincerely hope and expect they should be neutral because it would be very strange if they — as a statutory authority obliged to approve a plant — could express such view about capacity because, in doing so, it could be construed as impeding their statutory obligations.”

Cowen, who has written to the Department, adds: “I expect the application will be before the IIP evaluation committee again shortly with the same detail available to the Department – but their interpretation and appreciation of it, I imagine, would and should be different.

“I remain in regular contact with the investors. They too were disappointed and surprised by the observations made and have sought to correct the record.

“I hope there will be a realisation that the potential credibility of those involved was impacted on by the Department’s observations and that there is opportunity for that to be rectified.

“The promoters remain committed; they acknowledge and appreciate the need and opportunities and want to explore them. I remain optimistic too that the project will make it over the line.”

Department response:

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine has a statutory responsibility to approve slaughter plants in accordance with the relevant European Union legislation.

A food business operator who wishes to operate a meat processing establishment under Department supervision must submit their proposals for evaluation by the Department.

The submitted plans, drawings and specifications of proposed activities at an establishment must be sufficiently detailed to be examined by the Department’s veterinary inspectorate.

Given the commercial sensitivity of such proposals, it is Department policy not to comment on specific proposals for a food business establishment which might be currently under consideration for formal approval or the timeframe for a decision in a particular case.”