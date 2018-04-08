Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 8 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Rural consumer confidence to take a hit

 

'Dairygold chief executive Jim Woulfe said last week that Irish dairy farmers would face further milk price decreases in the future.'
'Dairygold chief executive Jim Woulfe said last week that Irish dairy farmers would face further milk price decreases in the future.'
Samantha McCaughren

Samantha McCaughren

Consumer confidence in rural Ireland is expected to take a hit in the coming weeks and months due to the effect of both the fodder shortage and falling milk prices.

Sources close to the dairy sector said that dairy farm incomes could fall by a third this year due to lower milk prices. This, combined with the costs of the fodder crisis, would hit spending in rural communities, he said.

Irish dairy farmers are heading into peak milk production over the next three months and can expect significantly lower milk prices than last year. A number of processors have already dropped milk prices.

Milk prices are cyclical in nature and cycles have become more volatile in recent years. Last year was very strong for milk prices but lower prices are already impacting on farmers this year.

Dairygold chief executive Jim Woulfe said last week that Irish dairy farmers would face further milk price decreases in the future.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said last week that he has allocated €1.5m towards the introduction of a Fodder Import Support measure.

This measure is being introduced with immediate effect to reduce the cost to farmers of imported forage such as hay, silage, haylage, from outside the island of Ireland.

The measure will operate through the dairy co-ops. It will cover forage imported by the co-ops between April 5 and April 30 and will be subject to EU State Aid rules.

Also Read

The last time a fodder importation scheme was required was in 2013.

At that time, a total of 140,000 tonnes of imported supplies were required to meet the shortage in supply.

The Irish Co-operative Society said that the weather over the next week will be critical.

Sunday Indo Business

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman, chief executive Jim Woulfe and CFO Michael Harte as the dairy giant, which is Ireland’s largest farmer-owned dairy co-operative, announced its annual results in Dublin. Photo: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

Dairygold lays 'Brexit-proof' plans as profits jump
Prime Minister Theresa May is shown around Fairview Farm in Bangor, Northern Ireland, during a tour of the four nations of the UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Inquiry will probe effect of Brexit on Northern Ireland farms
Tipperary farmer Liam Minehan says the proposed Shannon pipeline will permanently disrupt and damage his holding. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Proposed Shannon water pipeline 'would finish my farm'
Mike Ross

'My worst job was weeding a 20-acre field of beet, by hand'
Clive Clarke has built up the Ashgate Farm business from the family’s holding in Dunkerrin, Co Offaly. Photo: Kevin Byrne

On the pig's back - the farm-gate butcher who also plays a viking
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Government opens €300m Brexit Loan Scheme
Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed. Iain White - Fennell Photography.

29 new jobs announced by Irish Food Board


Top Stories

If covers are dropping rapidly, now is the time to ease demand by reducing daily area grazed and introducing supplementary feed. Photo: O'Gorman Photography.

Revised rotations hold key to getting grass targets back on track this Spring
Farmer Alfie Hughes, Inch, Gorey, Co Wexford. Picture: Garry O'Neill

‘Young dairy farmers will struggle without a 35c/l milk price ’
Sean Vaughan pictured on the family farm in Kilbane, Co Clare. Photo: Liam Burke, Press 22

This farmer's life was transformed by a kidney transplant - Now he’s giving...
Angus Woods

Many farmers struggling in fodder crisis aided others in need

This 107ac Limerick holding includes an architect designed residence and...
Cows on farmland

Opinion: Some farmers headlong rush into dairy expansion has simply left them...
President Michael D Higgins

Opinion: Michael D goes back to his roots in the heart of point-to-point