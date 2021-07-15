Revenue increases at Glanbia amid ‘strong’ start to 2021

Global nutrition group Glanbia saw its wholly-owned revenues increase 20pc on a constant currency basis in the six months to July 3.

On a reported basis, revenues are up 11pc versus prior year due to “very strong demand,” according to a trading update from the company.

Glanbia said its performance was particularly strong in the three months to July 3, across both Glanbia Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals, Nutritional Solutions.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition has nine brands in sports nutrition which are sold in more than 100 markets around the world.

Glanbia Nutritionals is a science-led producer of dairy and non-dairy solutions, including cheese, nutritional, and flavour solutions.

Both these divisions delivered strong earnings before interest and tax margins in the first half of this year due to positive operating leverage, mix and realisation of benefits from the Glanbia Performance Nutrition transformation programme.

Glanbia’s Joint Ventures delivered a performance in line with the prior year.

The company’s half year 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of approximately 52 cent is up 82pc compared to last year on a constant currency basis.

Glanbia now expects to deliver full year 2021 adjusted EPS growth of 17pc to 22pc on a constant currency basis versus 2020.

The Kilkenny-headquartered group said that while it “remains vigilant” to the volatile and disruptive potential of Covid-19, “strategic actions have enabled a strong recovery in the first half of 2021 from the comparative challenges of 2020.”

The strong first half performance “positions the group well to navigate expected cost inflation headwinds in the second half while also providing the opportunity to increase investment behind brand marketing and Nutritional Solutions capabilities, to drive long term sustainable growth.”

Glanbia publish its full results for the first half of this year on August 12.