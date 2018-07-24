Revenue and profits dip as Bord na Móna challenged

Semi-state Bord na Móna saw revenue and operating profits drop last year amid what it said were challenging market conditions.

Turnover was down 3pc to €395.3m, while operating profit adjusted for exceptional costs was down more than 13pc to €33.2m.

Sales of peat were down 11.8m, primarily due to scheduled outages at two peat-fired stations, Bord na Móna said.

Meanwhile, profitability in its horticulture division was hit by reduced demand in the UK retail market and weaker sterling.

Bord na Móna had exceptional costs of almost €40m, with the closure of a briquette factory in Littleton, Co Tipperary, and the cost of compliance issues at a UK subsidiary among the factors accounting for those outgoings.

However, the company managed to more than halve its net debt to €76.1m after the sale of property assets.

In recent years Bord na Móna has been transitioning away from peat towards more environmentally friendly forms of energy. It has wind and solar projects in its portfolio, and yesterday it confirmed plans to build a renewable gas plant at Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The gas will be generated by taking products like brown bin waste or animal slurries, and converting them into gas by a process known as anaerobic digestion.