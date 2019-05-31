Revealed - Sheikhs, beef processors and state agencies among top recipients of EU farm payments

The figures come as the EU Commission publishes its proposals on reform of the CAP, which includes recommendations that EU farm payments are capped at €60,000. Stock image
Ciaran Moran

Beef businessman Larry Goodman and his family, the Emirate Maktoum family and Bord Bia are all in receipt of hundreds of thousands of euro in EU farm payments, according to the 2018 list of Common Agricultural Policy beneficiaries, which is published annually by the Department of Agriculture.

On average, the total direct payment received by Irish farmers was €17,292, according to Teagasc. Although average direct payments are lowest on cattle rearing farms at €13,109, the reliance on same and their overall contribution to farm income was 158pc in 2018, the highest on record.

The figures come as the EU Commission proposals on reform of the CAP, includes recommendations that EU farm payments are capped at €60,000.

Larry Goodman and his family, continue to feature as one of the largest recipients of CAP funds at over €413,000 through their two farms, Branganstown and Glydee in EU payments - down from the €422,000 it received in 2016.

Godolphin Ireland - owned by the Maktoum family received €204,675 through their significant equine operations.

Numerous county councils, stage agencies and Leader groups received significant monies from the EU with Bord Bia and the National Dairy Council receiving over €1.4m and €195,000 respectively.

Individual farmers who received significant EU farm payments included Wexford farmer Walter Furlong who has built up a large grain production outfit with his business partner Kevin Cooney. Between them they own the Cooney & Furlong Grain Company. Furlong farms around 3,500 acres of land in Wexford and between the two received over €400,000.

Vegetable farmers O'Sheas in Kilkenny, who recently secured a major contract to supply Aldi with potatoes received €229,633.96.

Dublin farmers Michael and Gabriel Hoey, who own Country Crest and in 2018 extended its deal with Tesco Ireland to supply all potatoes, onions and sweet potatoes to the supermarket in a deal worth over €60m, received €182,738.

Holy Ghost Fathers, who run Rockwell College and a substantial 1,100acre dairy farm outside Cashel, received €141,739.

Peter and John Queally, benefited from over €201,328.80 in CAP funding. The Queally brothers along with Dan Browne set up Dawn Meats in 1980.  The privately owned company handles about 20pc of Ireland’s beef.

Meat processor Kepak's farm in Ratoath which is and is owned by the Keating family, received €167,764. The Kepak farm finishes around 3,500 cattle a year.

Online Editors

