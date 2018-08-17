Return of drought conditions a 'real possibility' warn experts

Drought conditions could return to Ireland over the next two months, climate experts have warned.

"Seasonal forecasts for the coming two months show a real possibility of the meteorological set-up that led to the current drought returning and persisting," stated Professor Peter Thorne, Dr Simon Noone and Dr Conor Murphy of Maynooth University's Irish Climate Analysis and Research Unit (Icarus) last week.

"That doesn't mean such an outcome is certain, but if I was making decisions on critical infrastructure or how to manage the land I would be making them in this context right now for sure," Dr Thorne told the Farming Independent.

"The prediction for the coming two to three months is based upon the range of available seasonal forecast products. The drought is moving from a meteorological and vegetation drought into a more classical hydrological drought situation.

"Fields are, at least for now, green which may give a false impression of a return to 'normal'. However, rivers remain very low and this impacts the issue of supply for all users, be they public, services, industry or agriculture," he explained.

"We need to ensure resilience moving forward in water supply and water management, including future-proofing against possible climate change impacts on rainfall and temperatures. In the short-term we must grapple with the immediate challenge of the current drought."

Meanwhile, over 12mm (half an inch) of rain is expected to fall in parts of the south-west of Ireland tomorrow, Wednesday, but very little rain is forecast over the south-east - the area worst affected by drought - in the next seven days.

Soil moisture deficits remain high over east Munster and parts of Leinster, with growth continuing to be restricted, but elsewhere soil moisture deficits have reduced due to recent rainfall.