Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 17 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Return of drought conditions a 'real possibility' warn experts

Rain relief for the west this week but south and east still up to 80pc below normal levels

More dry weather in store
More dry weather in store

Siobhán English

Drought conditions could return to Ireland over the next two months, climate experts have warned.

"Seasonal forecasts for the coming two months show a real possibility of the meteorological set-up that led to the current drought returning and persisting," stated Professor Peter Thorne, Dr Simon Noone and Dr Conor Murphy of Maynooth University's Irish Climate Analysis and Research Unit (Icarus) last week.

"That doesn't mean such an outcome is certain, but if I was making decisions on critical infrastructure or how to manage the land I would be making them in this context right now for sure," Dr Thorne told the Farming Independent.

"The prediction for the coming two to three months is based upon the range of available seasonal forecast products. The drought is moving from a meteorological and vegetation drought into a more classical hydrological drought situation.

"Fields are, at least for now, green which may give a false impression of a return to 'normal'. However, rivers remain very low and this impacts the issue of supply for all users, be they public, services, industry or agriculture," he explained.

"We need to ensure resilience moving forward in water supply and water management, including future-proofing against possible climate change impacts on rainfall and temperatures. In the short-term we must grapple with the immediate challenge of the current drought."

Meanwhile, over 12mm (half an inch) of rain is expected to fall in parts of the south-west of Ireland tomorrow, Wednesday, but very little rain is forecast over the south-east - the area worst affected by drought - in the next seven days.

Soil moisture deficits remain high over east Munster and parts of Leinster, with growth continuing to be restricted, but elsewhere soil moisture deficits have reduced due to recent rainfall.

Also Read

However, they are still higher than normal. Rainfall totals in recent weeks have been well below normal, with the east and south receiving less than 20pc of normal, but the north and western coastal counties at around 30-50pc of normal.

The coming week will be unsettled with a spell of persistent rain later on Saturday clearing to showery rain on Sunday. However, overall totals are likely to be below normal in the east and south, with parts of the west and northwest close to or slightly above normal.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat in Sancourt, northern France, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

EU wheat prices rebounds from two-week low as Chicago rallies

EU faces new pressure to end duties on Russian fertilisers
Tourists shelter from the rain on O'Connell Street in Dublin City. Picture: Damien Eagers

Storm Ernesto to bring heavy rain and thunder over weekend but...
Combines were out in force last week

Shortest ever growing season sees massive variations on yields
IFA pigmeat farmers highlighting the amount of non Bord Bia quality assured pigmeat products in Supervalu. Pic: IFA

Pig farmers target Supervalu over level of non-quality assured pigmeat on...
Michael D’Arcy . Photo: Tom Burke

Farmers hit out at Minister who says vulture funds are easier to deal...
The Gaffer Staple

Watch: Could hammer-less staples change the way you fence?