Results of broadband review to be presented to Cabinet

Stock image / PA
Kevin Doyle

A review of the bidding process for the National Broadband Plan is expected to be presented to the Cabinet today.

The report, which is being anxiously awaited in Government circles, will outline whether private meetings that former minister Denis Naughten had with businessman David McCourt compromised the process.

Mr McCourt is the head of the only group that is left in the running for the valuable contract that will see the rollout of broadband across rural Ireland.

The former minister has insisted that the process has not been compromised by the meetings.

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has ordered Peter Smyth to carry out an independent audit.

The Irish Independent understands that his report was last night being studied by the Attorney General with a view to it being presented to ministers this morning.

Mr Smyth was tasked with deciding what, if any, implications the ex-minister's meetings have for the procurement process.

Fianna Fáil has claimed that the process has been "compromised".

The next steps in bringing broadband to one million people, in 540,000 homes and businesses, will be significantly affected by Mr Smyth's report.

Irish Independent

