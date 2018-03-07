'Restrictive fodder scheme' the reason only 2 applications have been made say farm organisations

Farm organisations have renewed their call for a revised fodder scheme as just two applications have been received by the Department of Agriculture to the current scheme, according to latest figures.

A spokesperson from the Department told FarmIreland that just two completed applications for the fodder transport measure have been received in Department Offices in Portlaoise.

“This is not unexpected as farmers may be holding off submitting application forms until they receive the required amount of fodder thereby only submitting one declaration form from the Co-operative." This comes as farm organisations have called for a revised fodder subsidy scheme in the aftermath of Storm Emma and in particular that the scheme includes meal vouchers.

Pat McCormack, President of the ICMSA said the lack of applications highlights the restrictive nature of the scheme as a result of the 100km limit for transporting fodder. “The reality is that the restrictive nature of the scheme introduced has meant that it is not suitable or usable for the vast majority of farmers and, specifically, the 100km limit is a very obvious and unworkable stipulation - most farmers would source fodder well within this limit and therefore are being forced to pay the transport cost themselves.