'Reseeding has given us an extra 4.5 tonnes of grass per hectare

Meath farmer Peter Mongey has been reseeding a portion of his land for over 20 years and says that as the quality of reseeds has improved, so too have yields, reports Michael Keaveny

Benefits: Peter Mongey says he could see an immediate improvement in milk volumes after beginning to reseed part of his milking platform
Benefits: Peter Mongey says he could see an immediate improvement in milk volumes after beginning to reseed part of his milking platform

Benefits: Peter Mongey says he could see an immediate improvement in milk volumes after beginning to reseed part of his milking platform

Michael Keaveny

Less than 2pc of Ireland's grassland area is reseeded annually despite grass being our dominant feed source

Swards with low perennial ryegrass content are costing farmers up to €300/ha/year due to reduced DM production and reduced nitrogen (N) use efficiency.

And while reseeding costs approximately €750/ha, the increased profitability of the new sward would cover the cost in just two years making reseeding one of the most cost effective on-farm investments.

