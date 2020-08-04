Farming

Reseeding can deliver big results within two years

 

Reseeding will increase the overall productivity of the farm, allowing an increase in the stocking rate along with higher animal output Expand

The increased profitability of new swards makes reseeding one of the most cost-effective farm investments, writes Deirdre Hennessy

How much reseeding do you do every year?

I try to reseed 10-15pc of my milking platform every year in the spring. My silage ground is away from my milking platform, so I aim to reseed it all in one go every five or six years, after the third cut of silage in September. Because it's away from the milking block we do it all together to keep things fresh.