‘Reputational risks to our agri-food sector’ – Department in warning over use of antibiotics for foot bathing cattle

Bathing: Mortellaro is on the increase and the best way to control it is by regular foot baths
Bathing: Mortellaro is on the increase and the best way to control it is by regular foot baths
Ciaran Moran

The Department of Agriculture has issued advice to farmers over the use of anitbiotics when foot bathing cattle.

The Department said it had received queries about the use of soluble antibiotic powders, including erythromycin and lincomycin, in footbaths to treat lameness, mainly caused by digital dermatitis in cows. 

It said there are currently no antibiotics licensed in Ireland for use in footbaths however, there are other licensed treatments available.

Recent research has shown that the use of antibiotic foot baths only provides short-lived relief for affected cattle, with many cattle remaining acutely or chronically infected.

The Department said the practice of using antibiotics in foot bathing solutions for cattle is based on their use ‘off-label’ – that is using a product for a purpose for which it is not authorised.

It added that the unauthorised use of a veterinary medicine carries a significant risk to public health, due to potential residues in milk or meat in treated animals, contribution to antimicrobial resistance, and possible environmental contamination. 

It also said that the unauthorised use of veterinary medicines in food producing animals poses reputational risks to our agri-food sector. 

The Department also highlighted that the antibiotics it has received queries about in relation to foot bathing cattle are among our most critically important antimicrobials. 

“These antimicrobials are of huge importance in treating life-threatening infections in humans. Improved animal health and disease prevention, and using antimicrobials only when necessary in food animals are key steps to reducing the development and spread of antibiotic resistance,” it said.

Bovine lameness can be a serious issue particularly in dairy herds, leading to welfare issues and economic loss, therefore it is essential that lameness is correctly diagnosed and that an effective lameness control programme is implemented by the farmer in conjunction with the herd veterinary practitioner. 

Online Editors

