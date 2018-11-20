Farm Ireland
Remaining Bord na Móna staff set for pay rise as exit deal opens

It confirmed the payment at talks with unions on its plans to cut 430 jobs as it winds down its peat business. Stock Image: Getty Images

Anne-Marie Walsh

Bord na Móna workers are set for a 3pc pay rise next year.

The commercial semi-State company confirmed it will give the increase on April 1 as part of a new "transition agreement".

It confirmed the payment at talks with unions on its plans to cut 430 jobs as it winds down its peat business.

"As Bord na Móna is currently in the process of engagement with the Group of Unions on a successor agreement to the Workplace Relations Agreement 2016 it would not be appropriate to comment other than confirming a 3pc pay increase will be paid on 1 April, 2019, which will be part of a new transition agreement," said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, in a dispatch to staff, the company said its voluntary redundancy scheme will close on January 31 next year.

The exit deal is worth four weeks' pay per year of service, plus statutory redundancy.

However, it says the approval or rejection of applications will be at the sole discretion of the company.

Willie Noone, of the Group of Unions, said the way employees are selected for redundancy still has to be agreed.

