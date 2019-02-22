Why would WTO tariffs being imposed by the UK be so significant to Ireland?

Reliant: Ireland is more exposed on exports than any other EU country - no deal could cost €1.7bn

Ireland's agri-food industry is responsible for 128,000 farms and accounts for more than 12pc of Irish exports - worth €12bn a year.

As an export nation, we are hugely reliant on the UK market and more exposed than any other EU country to the impact of Brexit.

Ireland exports 90pc of the beef it produces, or 556,000t, and of that 51pc (253,000t) goes into the UK. It's worth €1.3bn to the Irish economy.

In the case of a no-deal Brexit, the UK will not have any trade deal with the EU and will fall back on WTO trading rules.

That would mean Ireland would be facing tariffs on its food going to the UK of €1.7bn a year.

Who will be worst affected by WTO tariffs?

There are around 100,000 farmers involved in beef production in Ireland, all reliant on the UK buying our beef.