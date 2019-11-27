Rejected organic farmers should appeal - IOA

Just one-third of the applicants for this year's entry were successful, the Department of Agriculture confirmed. Of the 156 applicants, 111 were rejected.

Concerns have been raised that farmers who applied were required to operate their holdings in line with organic guidelines for the last 10 months but were still denied access to the programme.

However, Minister Andrew Doyle pointed out that this year's scheme was targeted at the tillage, dairy and horticulture sectors. He said 95pc of the unsuccessful applications were not from these targeted sectors.