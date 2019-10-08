Regaining the trust of consumers needs to become an urgent priority for farming

We saw those issues reflected most prominently in the recent beef crisis, but the dairy, tillage and the often-forgotten horticulture sectors are fighting an ongoing battle on those fronts too.

The crisis of the percentage that farmers receive from the retail price for their produce has become so common across all of Europe that the EU has created tools to help farmers in the form of the Unfair Trading Practices Directive.

Looking at the bigger picture, the recent slump in prices, along with increased consolidation in both processing and retail, may only be the tip of the iceberg.

Consumers have become increasingly disconnected from food production. Unfortunately marketing has further distanced them from the reality of the modern safe practices of Irish farming.

The images used to sell our products under are often very different from the reality young farmers work in.

This is becoming a major issue as the consumer is increasingly demanding transparency and more information on how their food is produced.

These more informed consumers are often surprised by the difference between truth and perception. They often lose some level of trust in farming as a result.

That lack of trust creates ideal places for those with an agenda against farming to sow further distrust.

The biggest challenge for us will be winning over those consumers who believe what they read on social media platforms as gospel or believe the propaganda found on Netflix documentaries about food and food production.

Farmers and agriculturalists need to regain their status as trusted sources of information.

The scientific community is coming to terms with this crisis of faith too. The days of doctors and scientists being trusted simply because of their titles is gone.

Movements like Anti-Vaxxers and Flat Earthers expose a growing mistrust of previously reliable sources of information.

A growing number of scientific-communication groups have taken up this challenge, to explain the facts in a more accessible and open way.

Perhaps we in agriculture need a similar grassroots movement, with corresponding attempts by the industry to be the go-to trusted source of information.

When we discuss this topic, though, we often speak of the urban consumer as if they were fundamentally different to those of us in the agricultural community.

Part of the problem is the hostility that has opened up between farmers and environmentalists on the issue of climate change and how to address it.

Credibility

I apply two simple measures when reading agricultural stories around the environment: is this person credible? And do they understand the most basic of facts?

Countless times I've only read as far as the first paragraph before abandoning a source.

A common misconception that often shows a source's ignorance is the mere mention of "cow farts".

If a topic covers farming and signals out bovine farting you can guarantee all other facts will be suspect. Most methane comes from the front, not the back, of our beloved cows.

Other red flags are claims that 51pc of emissions come from livestock farming.

The reality is that 14.5pc of emissions come from livestock, with a huge range in per-kg emissions between the highest-income and lowest-income countries.

Perhaps we're forgetting that as farmers we rely on the consumer too.

While we can rightly hold our heads high in terms of welfare and environmental standards in comparison to any other country's agriculture, our efforts to gain more of our rightful share of the retail price will be doomed to failure unless we change.

That change requires a two-fold strategy - to educate and to listen the consumer. We must not simply dismiss concerns.

Farming has always been a place of change. That change now needs as much outside the farm gate as within.

Macra na Feirme will be hosting two panel discussions on these issues at their annual conference this year on October 25 in Corrin Mart, Co Cork.

Thomas Duffy is president of Macra na Feirme

