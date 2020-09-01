Tralee IT agri course approved for stamp duty relief

The IT Tralee campus which is to become part of the Munster Technological University. Photo Domnick Walsh

Graduates of the Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science at Tralee IT will be eligible to apply for stamp duty relief this year.

A communication released last week by Revenue confirmed that the Tralee IT course had been added to the list of qualifying courses.

However, it is still unclear whether changes to consolidation relief and consanguinity relief will be introduced this year. Any possible changes are likely to be outlined in Budget 2021.

Department of Finance officials stated in a letter to the farm organisations earlier this year that a review of both relief mechanisms was being undertaken ahead of this year’s Budget.

Over €22 million in stamp duty relief was claimed by farmers in 2018 under Consanguinity Relief, which is aimed at encouraging inter-family and inter-generational transfers of agricultural land.

Consanguinity relief reduces the rate of stamp duty payable on land transfers to children where the transferee cannot otherwise benefit from the young trained farmer relief.

Consolidation Relief

Meanwhile, it is estimated that the savings on Consolidation Relief could be worth up to €1 million to the farm sector annually.

This measure aims to promote the consolidation of holdings by reducing farm fragmentation and thereby improving the viability of farm businesses. It allows a person selling an outside block of land to pay 1pc stamp duty on the purchase of land nearer their main farm holding where conditions are satisfied.

Both measures provide a saving of 6.5pc in stamp duty payments for qualifying farmers, by reducing the rate at which stamp duty is charged from 7.5pc to 1pc.

Consanguinity relief applies on the transfer of land between blood relatives, civil partners or adopted children.

Staying with farm finance, the ICMSA has described as “blunt and crude” the requirement that farmers must suffer an overall loss for 2020 to qualify for the ‘Step Out’ procedure for income averaging.

Shane O’Loughlin of ICMSA called on Revenue and the Department of Finance to amend the qualifying criteria for the ‘Step Out’ procedure so that farmers who are facing a serious reduction in their incomes in 2020, but not an overall loss for the year, are not excluded from the initiative.

The ICMSA representative said the level of output- and input-price volatility that farmers have experienced in recent years is overtaking the principle of income averaging.

