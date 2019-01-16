Principal appointed to Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural College

Teagasc has appointed Tim Ashmore as the new Principal in the Teagasc Agricultural and Horticulture College in Kildalton, Pilltown, County Kilkenny.

He takes over from Paul Hennessy who is retiring after a long career in Teagasc.

Tim Ashmore holds an honours degree in Agricultural Science from University of Plymouth-Seale Hayne Faculty, a Graduate Diploma in Business in Farm Financial Management from the Waterford Institute of Technology and a MBS in Business Practice from the Irish Management Institute.

For the past 6 years, Tim has been the Assistant Principal in Kildalton Agricultural College. Prior to holding this position he has worked in Teagasc as a teacher and lecturer, tillage specialist and as an agricultural advisor. Over the past few years, Tim has actively facilitated and encouraged the adaption of technology in practical training programmes. In addition to his role in the college, Tim is a part-time tillage farmer in Co. Kildare.

Speaking after his appointment Tim Ashmore said as College Principal he will ensure that Kildalton College continues to be recognised as a centre of excellence for the delivery and support of land based education and training and that it plays a lead role in the development of resources and course material.

"The integration of the revised level 5 and 6 certificate in agriculture programmes is an exciting challenge and is a priority for me. It is a great opportunity to future proof the agricultural programmes and embed key areas such as sustainability, breeding and grassland management.”

Congratulating Tim on his appointment, Head of Education in Teagasc, Tony Pettit said as Assistant Principal, Tim has led the development and initiation of a comprehensive strategic plan for the college.

"Some of the key elements involved an upgrade of methodologies to cater for the demand for distance learning, a general improvement in the quality of the learner’s experience and an integration of technology into practical training on the college farm. Student numbers on Teagasc run courses are at an all-time high and Teagasc needs to continuously innovate to deliver a high quality education experience.”