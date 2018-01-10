New Principal at Teagasc Clonakilty Agricultural College

Teagasc has appointed Keith Kennedy as the new Principal of the Agricultural College in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Teagasc has appointed Keith Kennedy as the new Principal of the Agricultural College in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

He fills the position vacated by Majella Maloney, who has been appointed as the Teagasc Regional Advisory Manager for the Limerick/Kerry region.

Keith Kennedy qualified with a degree in Agricultural Science from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth. He went on to receive a postgraduate diploma in grassland improvement, also from the University of Wales. Originally from Rathgormack, in County Waterford, Keith started his career in 2000 as a teacher in the Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick.

From there, he joined Teagasc to teach in Clonakilty for five years, followed by three years teaching in Kildalton Agricultural College, Pilltown, Co Kilkenny. He then returned to Clonakilty where he filled various roles, most recently as Assistant Principal in the college. Speaking on his appointment, Keith Kennedy said Clonakilty Agricultural College has developed and evolved significantly in the years I have been based in Clonakilty.