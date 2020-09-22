Key agriculture course cut due to lack of sponsors and applicants

IT Tralee pulled a key course for training agricultural mechanics and technicians due to a low level of eligible applicants and difficulty in obtaining sponsors. The college cited three factors behind its decision to cancel the BSc in Agricultural Mechanisation, including the challenge in securing sponsoring employers for those who wished to pursue the programmes and the subsequent low levels of eligible applicants.

It said the low level of eligible applicants would have made the cost of running the programme prohibitive, and the reduced class size would not result in a positive or engaging third-level experience for the applicants involved.

Just nine students were eligible to receive an offer for a place on this programme and IT Tralee estimates just five or six of those would have pursued the programme.

Gary Ryan, chief executive of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA), expressed his disappointment at the news and highlighted the significant work of his association in the development of the course.

"We felt there was a need for it and a new approach to training service people,” he said. "The virus and the lockdown had an effect and despite efforts over the summer to source placements, there wasn't enough to make the course viable for the college."

Ryan said it was 'back to the drawing board' in terms of getting new entrants into the sector and he will be seeking a meeting with the Minister for Education, Norma Foley.

“I think we are going to find ourselves looking at the apprenticeship route again,” he said. “The only encouragement we have at the moment is that the minister has been talking up the role of apprenticeships in further education. It needs to be taken seriously in this country. The image of apprenticeships is not what it should be — you are getting a recognised qualification and you're already in work."

IT Tralee said due to the unprecedented nature of this particular year as a result of Covid-19 and predictive grading, it sees this situation as unfortunate but unavoidable. It said it is very much committed to programmes in the agricultural sector and expects that the course will be advertised on CAO for entry in September 2021 and will run subject to demand.

Online Editors