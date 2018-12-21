Farm Ireland
GMIT launch new online course in Agricultural Entrepreneurship

FarmIreland Team

The GMIT School of Business have been awarded funding through the Government/HEA funded Springboard+ programme to provide an online course in Agricultural Entrepreneurship to 40 successful applicants.

The programme, Certificate in Business in Agricultural Entrepreneurship (Level 6), will provide learners with a foundation in business and entrepreneurship education in the context of the agricultural sector. The content covered will enable learners to develop and potentially launch product and service ideas in the agricultural sector.

Kevin McDonagh, programme chair, says: “This is a unique course. It is free for eligible applicants and delivered online which will give people greater flexibility in completing the programme of study”.

“This course will be of particular interest to individuals who have, or wish to develop, a business idea for the agricultural sector, individuals who have a small business in the agricultural sector but require an understanding of business acumen to progress and grow their business, or anyone interested in participating in the agricultural sector”.

The course is structured across two semesters. Semester one runs from January to April 2019 where learners will complete four modules: Introduction to the Agricultural Industry; Marketing and Market Research; an Introduction to Accounting and Taxation; and an Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Creativity module where participants develop agricultural business ideas.

In semester two, running from September to December 2019, participants complete a Business Management module and develop their respective idea further by completing the Enterprise Project module, which platforms their proposal into a cohesive and measured business plan.

