Record for Limousin breed as bull sells for €38,000

Thirteen-month-old Carrickmore Maximus Et has set a new Irish record for the Limousin breed after selling for €38,000 at the society Premier Show and Sale at Central Auctions Mart, Roscrea.

The Co Meath-bred bull - Junior Champion at the National Show in Tullamore last August when he was only 10 months old - recorded a remarkable achievement by matching the price paid for his sire six years ago when the auctioneers hammer came down to a frenzy of excitement at €38,000.

Bred by John and Karol Connell, Oldcastle, he was acquired by a syndicate comprising of the Goldies, Harestone and Tweeddale herds of Messrs. Goldie, Barclay and Watson, UK.

Maximus has a very impressive pedigree. His sire Ampertaine Foreman, who sold in Carlisle for 38,000gns in 2012, was bred by James McKay of the renowned Ampertaine herd based in Maghera, Derry.

His dam Baileys Ice Princess was bred by Tom Bailey at Batterstown, Co Meath and also enjoyed a tremendous showing career, winning the National Overall Limousin Champion title in both 2015 and 2016 and she was also Balmoral Champion in 2015.

It was also a very successful weekend for Eddie Lynch, Loughduff, Co Cavan who showed the Reserve Junior Champion, Ernevalley Mitch ET, an embryo son of Sarkley Gertude and the aforementioned Ampertaine Foreman.

The June 2017-born bull came to the ring with five star ratings in Replacement index, Terminal index, Carcass weight and Carcass conformation and was the first of two bulls from Eddie's yard to command a price of €9,200. Mitch was purchased by returning customer Jonathan Watson of the Tweeddale herd, Berwick upon Tweed, Northumberland, UK.

His second bull to command €9,200 was Ernevalley Madison ET, also a son of Ampertaine Foreman while his dam Haltcliffe Franc is a daughter of Cloughhead Umpire.