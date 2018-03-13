Record breaking food production in Russia could see exports reaching $40 billion

“The policy of import substitution has proved its worth in a number of sectors. Talking about agricultural produce, we can say we are self-sufficient. We expect that export potential may double by 2025,” said Yevgeny Akhlashev, director of the ministry’s food and processing industry department, which expects exports to reach $40 billion.

He noted that, over the past three years, Russia has dramatically reduced imports of sugar (by 73pc), meat (by 36pc), and cheese products (by 29pc), while domestic production in these sectors increased considerably.

Statistics show that Russia’s export potential in the agriculture sector has surged 15-fold in the past decade. As a result, exports of sugar have risen 17-fold in the past two years. Vegetable-oil exports have increased by 40pc.