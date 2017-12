A receiver appointed over the lands of a Limerick family who owe over €1.5m in bank loans has gone to court in a bid to get access to their farm.

Mr Justice Brian McGovern on Monday admitted the case involving a 187-acre family farm to the commercial division of the High Court.

Farm owners, Frank and Oonagh Burke, of Donoman, Croom, Co Limerick, opposed the admission of the case arguing it should be heard by the Circuit Court. The third defendant in the case is a worker on the farm, Dean Boddy, also of Donoman, Croom.

Marcus Purcell of Ernst & Young is seeking a declaration he stands validly appointed as reciever over the Burke lands. He also seeks an order restraining the Burkes from preventing, impeding or obstructing him from taking possession of the property.