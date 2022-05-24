‘Real value’ of CAP payments is being eroded by rampant inflation

The “real value” of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments is being eroded as inflation edges towards 8pc, a leading agricultural economist has warned.

Alan Matthews, Professor Emeritus of European Agricultural Policy at Trinity College Dublin, has also cautioned that medium-term projections for higher milk prices may dissuade some dairy farmers from opting for less financially appealing environmental schemes under the next CAP.

It comes as the ICMSA has called for CAP payments to be “index-linked” to inflation. It says farmers are “weighing up the question of participating in CAP at all” on the back of record commodity prices and rocketing input costs.

Prof Matthews told the Farming Independent: “The CAP budget is fixed in nominal terms — it goes up by 2pc per annum, which is meant to reflect the rate of inflation.

“Now that is clearly inadequate, certainly for this year, and I would guess also probably for next year.

“So the real value of those payments is going to reduce relative to the purchasing power that represents.

“And there is no mechanism to adjust the CAP budget (to reflect the higher inflation), as it is fixed for seven years until 2027.”

Noting that the impact of inflation is “very different” across farming sectors, Prof Matthews said some farmers are “doing extremely well” out of the high prices despite the higher production costs.

“We know that the (European) Commission has activated the Crisis Reserve Fund, which is part of the CAP, and indeed our own Government has made use of that already in the case of pig farmers to give a grant paid for out of that reserve,” he said.

“But that is, in a sense, redistributing money within the farming sector because it essentially means that farmers won’t get paid back the levy that is taken from their payments each year.

“If it’s not used it’s paid back the following year, but they’re not going to get it back now next year because, for the first time, it has been used, but it will benefit those farmers that have been most affected.

“It’s the intensive farmers with high feed expenditure and high fertiliser use that are caught, but the more extensive farmers are probably going to do quite well.

“So, it would be wrong to say that all farmers are troubled because of the changing relative prices, but the Government has that possibility of the crisis reserve. So CAP, in that way, is adjusting to the new situation.”

The professor warned that the devaluation in CAP payments may impact participation in the next CAP’s voluntary annual agri-environmental schemes, known as eco-schemes, where payments are expected to range between €66/ha and €131/ha depending on uptake.

“The eco schemes are still going to be very attractive for many farmers, particularly drystock farmers — the CAP payment is still 100pc of their income, and even for tillage farmers it’s almost 100pc of their incomes.

“But for the 16,000 dairy farmers, because milk production is even more attractive now with milk prices where they are, they may well be even less inclined to enrol in eco-schemes if the payment rates are not adjusted.

“That could be a problem for Government because the requirement is that 25pc of the Pillar 1 budget must be allocated to eco-schemes, and if you don’t spend it, then it just goes back to Brussels which obviously no Minister would want to see.

“That provision doesn’t fully kick in until 2025, so it may not be an immediate concern…

“But it’s an issue that the fixed payments that were decided, prior to the increase in prices, for the eco-schemes may not be as attractive now and may not get farmers to enrol to the same extent. That could be a problem.

“If the traditional food production side is boosted — and production costs have gone up — it still makes increasing food production more attractive with the higher prices.

“That competes with the environmental schemes, so it’s important to keep that balance in mind because we do need to make progress on those environmental issues.

“The idea that we should just go gung-ho on production and ignore the environment, to me doesn’t make sense.”

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the resurgence of “1970s-style inflation” is bringing into stark relief “the already inadequate nature” of direct payments.

He highlighted that, over the term of the last CAP, input costs and levels of payments had “crossed over in opposite directions” with inputs rising steadily, while direct payments had “fallen drastically” on the back of reduced funding, deductions and convergence.

He said the situation could no longer be ignored due to the “rocketing inflation” being experienced by farmers.

“Against a background where we are likely to see general inflation of around 8pc and specific agri-related inflation of items like fertiliser of more than 300pc, the absolute inadequacy of the direct supports under this CAP are now laid bare and cannot be ignored.

“More and more, farmers are asking themselves what the point of participation in CAP is, and weighing up the question of participating in CAP at all.

“When you have farmers asking themselves that question and answering in the negative then you know the system is in real danger.

“It’s not delivering support payments that even address rising input costs, it’s loading more work and regulations on participating farmers for less and less.

“We were hearing these sentiments even before this year’s rampant inflation rate.

“At the very least direct supports should be index-linked, and if additional funding is required then that should come from the national Exchequer.

“I think there was already a disillusionment even before this year’s runaway inflation, but there’s no doubt and no ignoring it now: CAP isn’t working and that’s there for all to see.

“Food has been systematically under-valued and farmers under-paid for 30 years, and as inflation rises, the truth of what we’ve been saying for some years now is becoming clear: the era of cheap food is at an end.”