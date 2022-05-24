Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Real value’ of CAP payments is being eroded by rampant inflation

Some dairy farmers could opt out, warns top economist, as ICMSA slams ‘completely inadequate’ direct supports

Sitting it out: Prof Alan Matthews says that with milk prices so high, Ireland&rsquo;s 16,000 dairy farmers, &ldquo;may well be even less inclined to enrol in eco-schemes if the payment rates are not adjusted&rdquo;. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Pat McCormack Expand

Close

Sitting it out: Prof Alan Matthews says that with milk prices so high, Ireland&rsquo;s 16,000 dairy farmers, &ldquo;may well be even less inclined to enrol in eco-schemes if the payment rates are not adjusted&rdquo;. Photo: Roger Jones

Sitting it out: Prof Alan Matthews says that with milk prices so high, Ireland’s 16,000 dairy farmers, “may well be even less inclined to enrol in eco-schemes if the payment rates are not adjusted”. Photo: Roger Jones

Pat McCormack

Pat McCormack

/

Sitting it out: Prof Alan Matthews says that with milk prices so high, Ireland’s 16,000 dairy farmers, “may well be even less inclined to enrol in eco-schemes if the payment rates are not adjusted”. Photo: Roger Jones

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

The “real value” of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments is being eroded as inflation edges towards 8pc, a leading agricultural economist has warned.

Alan Matthews, Professor Emeritus of European Agricultural Policy at Trinity College Dublin, has also cautioned that medium-term projections for higher milk prices may dissuade some dairy farmers from opting for less financially appealing environmental schemes under the next CAP.

Most Watched

Privacy