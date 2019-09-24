Protests, levies and feedlots: where the IFA presidential candidates stand

Angus Woods on the farm. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
Angus Woods on the farm. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
Tim Cullinan
John Coughlan
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Declan O’Brien canvasses the contenders’ views on three burning issues facing the beef sector

Do you support the factory protests that were undertaken by dry stock farmers?

Angus Woods

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

I share the frustration of all livestock farmers at dysfunctional markets and the struggle to make a decent income.

I am also concerned that many farmers need to move stock - this is the basis for much of our trade.

We need to be working together to prepare for some serious challenges coming down the line, including Brexit and possible tariffs on beef exports from Ireland for the first time since the economic war of the 1930s.

Tim Cullinan

I fully appreciate why farmers are at the factory gates. This crisis has been in the making for over a year and we are now in a situation where cattle prices are on the floor and farmers are on their knees.

This situation should never have come about, but this is what happens when farmers become frustrated with issues not being addressed.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The beef barons have exploited their control of cattle prices, exploited farmers and have become arrogant. While their wealth has grown, beef farmers have become poorer and are working for nothing.

John Coughlan

I fully support farmers' right to protest and I fully understand why farmers are protesting. I slaughter over 100 cattle and I know the losses.

This is an industry without transparency: everyone else is getting a living, except farmers. But the issue today has been brewing for a long time.

The factories and retailers control of the price of beef and the EU importation of cheap, substandard beef from South America means farmers are not getting the price they need to make a living.

Price and the workings of the European market are the real issues here. They must be resolved together.

undefined
John Coughlan

Do you think IFA should continue the collection of levies for the association by the beef and lamb factories?

Angus Woods

Effective representation costs money. IFA needs an income to fund the work it does. This should be collected fairly and efficiently from our members.

Levy deductions at factories are one way of doing this and I am happy to pay a levy on all my sales.

Tim Cullinan

Beef farmers need a strong IFA but it has to be funded. However, I believe it's about achieving results, and farmers will pay if they can see the IFA delivering for them.

The IFA European Involvement Fund Levy works in other commodities and there is no problem.

It's the farmers' choice to pay the IFA levy, and while it's deducted at the point of sale, that certainly would not compromise any dealings I would have with factories in my fight for farmers as IFA president.

John Coughlan

IFA and other farm organisations are financed by levies paid by their farmer members. Use of this levy money has nothing to do with the factories.

It is a farmer's decision how they finance the organisation. This was the clear message when all counties openly discussed the financing of IFA. All counties took this decision because the sliding scale is the fairest model, and I support the democratic IFA decision.

I believe this is the right decision because those who benefit most from the work of the association, contribute more to it.

All sectors pay levies on their produce to finance IFA. This makes us strong because we all work together.

undefined
Tim Cullinan

Should beef processors be prohibited from owning or controlling feedlots for finishing cattle?

Angus Woods

We need to have as many buyers as possible around the mart ring.

To achieve this we need to be supporting family farms and the European model of farming along with live exports.

Tim Cullinan

There is no doubt some processors use their own feedlots in the spring to control cattle prices. Coupled with the huge Single Farm Payments they receive, this gives them an unfair advantage over independent winter feeders who have suffered huge losses in recent years.

John Coughlan

The use of a feedlot is a farmer's choice to commit to a contract with that factory.

You can't prohibit a factory from controlling a feedlot, but there should be transparency in what factories are paying, in the numbers they kill and more importantly, when they kill them. This calendar should be visible and published by the Department of Agriculture on a weekly basis.

Farmer-operated feedlots are an important part of the weanling and store cattle trade. I believe farmers need forward-priced contracts for beef. I am in favour of factories coming forward with contracts for farmer finishers rather than factory-owned feedlots.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Sheep on the streets: A flock of sheep are herded past government buildings in Whitehall, London during a Farmers for a People's Vote protest last month. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Alan Matthews: The Brexit timebomb is ticking for farmers
budgeting

Budgeting is essential to remove sting from output price volatility
Stock picture

Succession planning is vital to avoid nasty tax surprises for your family
Status: Social identity and one's standing in the community are important factors in keeping farmers on the hills

'Tradition' trumping economics to keep hill farmers on the land
High finance: Declan Walsh grew two acres of cannabis on his farm outside Kilkee in west Clare this year. Photo: Natasha Barton

'If the hemp business takes off, it could be a massive thing for farmers'
Checklist: Farm inspectors have to prove they are doing their job by noting someting amiss

Darragh McCullough: 'Department inspectors are just like Revenue...
Dairy grind: Many beef farmers are desperately seeking alternatives at the moment - perhaps small-scale dairying may be the answer for some

Is small-scale dairy a viable alternative for beef farmers?


Top Stories

Staffing issues now affecting meat industry (Brian Lawless/PA)

Now staff issues set to hit beef industry as workers gain employment...
A farmer harvests wheat during sunset. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Glanbia announces 2019 grain pricing
Blunt words: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says Good Friday Agreement must be respected. Photo: AP

Jean-Claude Juncker: Border is coming in no-deal Brexit - but blame Britain, not...
Farmers talk to a trucker as they protest at the ABP beef plant in Bandon where a Chinese flag flies in the background. Photo: Denis Boyle

Final beef protests stood down as dispute comes to an end
Stock Image

Rising yields unlikely to offset falling prices
Stock photo

North Cork Creameries Co-operative pleads guilty to polluting...
View from across the border: Co Down farmer Dale Orr (right) with farm advisor Andrew Thompson

'I was shocked at how depressed the beef industry is in the South'