A meat factory production manager who claims he was unfairly suspended by his employer has made a protective disclosure about alleged food safety breaches to Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the High Court heard.

The claims have been made by Alvaro Carvalho who works for Carrolls Cuisine Unlimited Company, based in Tullamore, Co Offaly which processes and packages beef, chicken, pork, ham, and turkey products for sale in Ireland and abroad expanded production.

Mr Carvalho, of Harbour Drive, Tullamore, seeks various orders and declarations from including an injunction restraining his employer from continuing with any disciplinary process against him into alleged misconduct. He also seeks orders restraining the company from penalizing, demoting or victimising him and that the company deal with grievances he has raised.

In opposing the application, the company "strenuously denies" all allegations it has breached food safety standards. It says it takes its obligations "very seriously." It has been in contact with the FSAI and the Department of Agriculture about the allegations.