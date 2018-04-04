Proposed Shannon water pipeline 'would finish my farm'
One farmer whose land the proposed Shannon Water Extraction Scheme would go through, says it would “destroy” his farm.
Dairy farmer Liam Minehan set up the Fight the Pipe Campaign in response to the Shannon Water Extraction Scheme proposal which aims to pump water from the River Shannon using a 170km pipe to supply water to Dublin.
He told FarmIreland.ie that if the pipeline gets the green light it would “destroy” the viability of his farm in Pucan, Co Tipperary.
“I’d grin and bear it if I thought it was necessary but it isn’t. It would stop me from being able to milk my cows while it’s being built. It would finish the farm and destroy my legacy,” he said.
“I’m in a basin here so I feel the whole lake would be on top of me. No farmer around here wants the pipe.”
He also added that members of political parties have voiced their support to his campaign.
IFA North Tipperary Chair, Imelda Walsh said that she spoke at a family farm event in the area at the weekend where concerns surrounding the disruption the possible construction of a pipe could cause were discussed.
“The scale of the project and its impact on the land is a worry for farmers. Permanent structures would remain after the build and farmers are worried they could affect the sale of the land or family members applying for planning permission in the future,” she said.