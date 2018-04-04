Proposed Shannon water pipeline 'would finish my farm'

One farmer whose land the proposed Shannon Water Extraction Scheme would go through, says it would “destroy” his farm.

Dairy farmer Liam Minehan set up the Fight the Pipe Campaign in response to the Shannon Water Extraction Scheme proposal which aims to pump water from the River Shannon using a 170km pipe to supply water to Dublin.

He told FarmIreland.ie that if the pipeline gets the green light it would “destroy” the viability of his farm in Pucan, Co Tipperary. “I’d grin and bear it if I thought it was necessary but it isn’t. It would stop me from being able to milk my cows while it’s being built. It would finish the farm and destroy my legacy,” he said.

“I’m in a basin here so I feel the whole lake would be on top of me. No farmer around here wants the pipe.” He also added that members of political parties have voiced their support to his campaign.