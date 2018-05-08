A Limerick councillor said the mooted closure of the Dairygold Co-op store in Cappamore will be fought “tooth and nail”.

Proposed closure of co-op store to be fought 'tooth and nail'

Cllr Noel Gleeson brought up the issue under any other business at a Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district meeting.

Cllr Gleeson praised Dairygold for being “first out of the blocks” when they began importing fodder from the UK. The Fianna Fail man also commended staff in the Cappamore co-op store for ensuring farmers in the most difficulty got hay or haylage.

“Only for that store being open farmers would have been in even more difficulty. A co-op to me is about giving service to local farmers. The co-op movement grew from that,” said Cllr Gleeson. “Dairygold’s profits are enormous yet they still want to take away this service in Cappamore. That will be fought tooth and nail. They will be fought hard before they close Cappamore.