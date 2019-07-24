Proposal for national property register to return recovered goods to owners

Sinn Fein’s Donnchadh O Laoghaire (Niall Carson/PA)
Ciaran Moran

A proposal to create a national property register was introduced in the Dáil last week.

The Sinn Féin bill proposition is called 'Taisceadán', which is the Irish term for a safe or safety deposit box.

Taisceadán is envisaged as a national property register creating a centralised system organised and managed by An Garda Síochána to catalogue property with a specific identification number such as farm machinery.

Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that while technology is being used in some local authorities to mark items with their owners' eircodes, a register is required for the system to work properly.

"All garda divisions should have access to the technology that can be provided to the community for marking," he said.

"People could register marked property on the Taisceadán website and report it if stolen.

"If property was discovered being resold, gardaí would be much better placed to charge those who stole it."

Resale

Ó Laoghaire said very often, goods are stolen for resale, in particular expensive equipment.

"However, it is difficult for An Garda Síochána to identify and seize goods if gardaí cannot determine whether they have been stolen, even though they believe that to be the case," he pointed out.

"It is also difficult, even when goods can be seized, to return them to their owners.

"While garda stations are full of such materials, IFA crime prevention officer Barry Carey said at a garda property recovery day held recently in Nenagh, 99pc of stolen goods could not be returned to their owners."

