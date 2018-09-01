Take great Cahir for €18k/ac - Prestigious Bengurragh House dates back to the 1700s

Situated on the edge of the picturesque and historic Co Tipperary town of Cahir, Bengurragh House, Cahirabbey Upper is a prestigious property on 110ac and comprises an elegant period residence, two other houses and a wide range of stables and farm buildings.

The property is for sale in one lot at a guide price of €18,000/ac to €19,000/ac.

Sheltering to the east of the Galtee Mountains and with panoramic views of the Knockmealdowns and Comeragh mountain ranges, the property is ideally suited to a range of agricultural and equine enterprises. Previously a dairy farm, it is now predominately in tillage with about 30ac of grazing land.

David O'Connor told me that his family has owned Bengurragh since 1928 and he has been living there all his life.

Bengurragh House, a period residence

Whereas the house dates back to the 1700s, it was burnt down during the Troubles in 1921, rebuilt in 1927 and was bought by David's grand uncle in 1928. David's father purchased the property in 1957 and trained a number of successful racehorses there in the 1960s.

The main house is an elegant period home which was rebuilt after the fire. It is two storey over basement extending to 3,050sqft over the two floors. The basement has not been developed and is only accessible from the outside.

The remainder of the house is beautifully proportioned and comprises an entrance porch, double hallways, three reception rooms, kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor and five bedrooms, bathroom and store room on the first floor. The house is in need of refurbishment and redecorating but is structurally very sound.

In addition to the main residence, there are two further houses on the property. A two storey coach house has been renovated in recent times and lived in up to recently. This house comprises a sitting room, kitchen and toilet on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.