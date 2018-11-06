Small farmers being forced out of commuter belt land market

Small farmers are being forced out of the land market in Leinster’s commuter counties, and the banks are still reluctant to lend to non-dairy farmers, auctioneers claim.

Maynooth auctioneer Eamon O’Flaherty told the Farming Independent that while commercial farmers are buying the larger holdings, the ordinary farmer is gone from the small farm market in the Greater Dublin area.

“Parcels of 20 to 50ac are rarely being bought by farmers in the commuter belt counties,” he said.

“These are being snapped up by people looking for small residential hobby farms or small equestrian units.

“The neighbouring farmer or the young farmer is gone out of this market.”

This viewed is echoed by Andrew Nolan of Goffs Country, who said: “We are finding that the bigger farms are being bought by people engaged in farming at a serious level.

“However, I believe the changes in stamp duty introduced last year are continuing to have a negative effect on the market. Also, I think the banks are slow to lend to farmers of all kinds.”