Limerick roadside holding expected to top €750,000

Adare in Co Limerick has been particularly fertile hunting ground for Tom Crosse and GVM auctioneers over the last year.

With that in mind Mr Crosse will be hoping that the auction of 43ac at Rowerbeg on the Killarney side of Adare will exceed its guide of €750,000.

The auctioneer has every reason to be confident.

Earlier this year a 42ac farm in the same townland sold at auction, making €970,000 or a per acre price of €23,095.

Five bidders including local farmers drove the price initially but two businessmen fought it out in the end.

In the latter part of 2018 the company sold a 27ac parcel near the village for €1m or €37,000/ac.

The roadside holding coming to auction in July extends to circa 43ac.

The property is just 1.5 kilometres south-west of the village on the N21 linking Limerick and Killarney.

The lands are described by Mr Crosse as truly superb in quality, laid out in easily managed divisions that are well watered and fenced and surrounded by lovely woodland.

There is a piped and natural water supply and significant frontage on to the road.

The property also has a bungalow residence in need of complete refurbishment.

However, its presence on the ground is very important, as acquiring planning permission in this area of high amenity is all but impossible.

The property will be sold at auction on Friday, July 26 at 3pm in the Limerick city auction of GVM.

Pallaskenry sale

Not far away in Pallaskenry, Mr Crosse is also handling the sale of a superb 10ac field at Shannongrove.

Guided at €10,000/ac the property is described as a truly superb roadside field well laid out and positioned in a mature and panoramic setting overlooking the Shannon at Ringmoylan Pier and across the river to Shannon Airport.

Located off the N69 about 15km west of Limerick city, the area is solid farming country, and popular as a location for commuters working in the city. A water supply is laid on, and the place is well fenced.

Ideal for agricultural uses, it will also be attractive for hobby farmers and may have site potential.

The property is for sale by private treaty and Mr Crosse expects strong interest from all sectors.

