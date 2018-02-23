A field on the outskirts of Limerick city must be the most expensive piece of agricultural land ever in the county – it sold for over €1m in the boom and now has been bought for €156,000.

Limerick field that cost over €1m in boom times sells for just €156,000

Located at Derrybeg on the corner of Ballycummin and Ballyclough Roads, it is just two acres in size. Privileged cattle have been grazing the pricey grass for the last number of years.

Tom Crosse, group property director of GVM, was guiding at €90,000 before last week’s auction. After six bidders fought it out his gavel fell at €156,000 for the two acres. The average price of good agricultural land in County Limerick is around €10,000 an acre. In his 35 years experience in the auctioneering business, Mr Crosse said: “It is the most expensive agricultural field I have ever sold.”

While Mr Crosse would not discuss the history of the field, the Leader understands from local sources that the same piece of land was sold for a figure in excess of €1 million during the Celtic Tiger boom years. Mr Crosse confirmed that there is no planning on the field and there is no planning history.