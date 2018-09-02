Farm Ireland
Ballintogher Stud hits the market with a guide price of €875,000

An aerial view of the property, which is just outside Monasterevin
An aerial view of the property, which is just outside Monasterevin

Storm Powell

Pat Gilson, well known former flat jockey, is selling Ballintogher Stud on 25ac. The property is situated just outside Monasterevin in Co Kildare.

Pat, who retired as a jockey in the late nineties, bought this property 12 years ago and has completely renovated the old house and stable yard. The house spans 2,300sqft and comes in turn-key condition having been meticulously maintained.

The comprehensive equestrian yard comes with a series of modern facilities and has been used for breeding purposes and also for the pre-training and recuperation of race horses. In addition to the main residence, there is also a self-contained apartment ideal for extended family or staff and which comprises a fitted kitchen/living area, one bedroom and one bathroom

Located 1.5km from Monasterevin, the property lies on the Kildare/Laois border and is 18km from the Curragh racecourse. Access to the M7 motorway is a ten minute drive away and it takes less than an hour to drive to Dublin.

It is on the market by private treaty with a guide price of €875,000. As we walked the property, Pat discussed the possible uses of Ballintogher in the future and feels that it is ideally suited to a range of equestrian enterprises including stud use, sales preparation, pre-training or as a sport horse facility. The land is top quality, self-draining and easily maintained. All nine paddocks are stud railed and external paddocks are electrified.

"We developed internal roads for easy management and there are two wells to ensure an adequate water supply at all times," said Pat.

The roadside residence is in excellent condition. The accommodation includes a sitting room, family room, sunroom, a fully fitted spacious modern kitchen/dining area while upstairs are four bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathroom facilities, and a main bathroom.

The equestrian yard comprises 20 loose boxes, of which four are situated in a modern, insulated horse barn, a tack and feed-room, a three-span hay/machinery shed, a wash bay, a six-unit automatic walker, an indoor lunging ring, an all-weather turnout paddock and a 300m sand and fibre all-weather gallop.

The outstanding feature of this property is the pristine condition of the house, land and yard and it is obvious that Pat has developed the property with great care and huge attention to detail.

John Kelly of Kelly Hudson Auctioneers, who is handling the sale, says: "This property is in a fantastic location and is the perfect property for anyone interested in top class equine facilities."

