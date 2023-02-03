Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Profits increase by 27pc to €4.05m at Goodman owned processing group

Slaney Foods. File pic. Expand

Close

Slaney Foods. File pic.

Slaney Foods. File pic.

Slaney Foods. File pic.

Gordon Deegan

Pre-tax profits at a meat processing group owned by Larry Goodman last year increased by 27pc to €4.05m.

New consolidated accounts for the Goodman-owned Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats businesses show that Wexford Beef & Lamb Unlimited Company (WBL) recorded the pre-tax profit after revenues increased by 75pc from €357.9m to €624.77m in the 18 months to the end of March 27 last.

Most Watched

Privacy