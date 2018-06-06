Professor Thia Hennessy appointed to the Teagasc Authority

Professor Thia Hennessy, Dean of Cork University Business School (CUBS) at UCC has been appointed to the Teagasc Authority by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD.

Congratulating Professor Hennessy on her appointment, Chairman of Teagasc, Dr Noel Cawley said: “Thia brings enormous knowledge of research and education, coupled with a deep understanding of the structure and economics of Irish farming and agriculture to the Authority. I look forward to working with her. “

Professor Hennessy has a BA in Economics and Finance from NUI Maynooth, a Masters in Business Studies from the Smurfit Business School (UCD), a PhD from the University of Reading (UK) and is a recent graduate of the Harvard Business School Agri-business Programme. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Irish Management Institute, Cork Chamber and a former Director of Animal Health Ireland. Professor Thia Hennessy is also Professor and Chair of Agri-Food Economics in UCC. Her research interests include the sustainable development of the agri-food sector with a particular interest in the impact of public policy on the viability of the farm sector. She has published widely in both the academic literature and mainstream media.

Prior to joining UCC in 2016, Professor Hennessy was head of the Teagasc Agricultural and Environmental Economic Research Department. She was also responsible for the Teagasc National Farm Survey. She is from a farming background in county Cork. Dr Cawley acknowledged the contribution of Dr Karina Pierce who stepped down after a term on the Teagasc Authority. Dr Cawley said: “I would like to thank Karina for her significant contributions to Teagasc during the past five years. As chair of the Research Committee of the Teagasc Authority, she played an important role in leading the direction of the organisation’s research across the wide range of areas we are involved in.”