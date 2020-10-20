Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Prices hold steady despite rising kill

Expand

Close

Martin Coughlan

The overall kill at exporting plants for the week ending October 11 reached 36,434  – up 898 on the previous week which in turn was 1,883 stronger than the week previous. That’s a jump of 2,781 in 14 days.

However, that’s only part of the story. Department figures show that as August ended and the weather broke, the cattle kill surged to 36,260 in the first week of September.

Despite this sharp rise in numbers and an equally rapid reduction, back to around the 33,500 by mid September, base prices never actually budged.