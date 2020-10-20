Prices hold steady despite rising kill

The overall kill at exporting plants for the week ending October 11 reached 36,434 – up 898 on the previous week which in turn was 1,883 stronger than the week previous. That’s a jump of 2,781 in 14 days.

However, that’s only part of the story. Department figures show that as August ended and the weather broke, the cattle kill surged to 36,260 in the first week of September.

Despite this sharp rise in numbers and an equally rapid reduction, back to around the 33,500 by mid September, base prices never actually budged.

Now as we again hit the 36,500hd kill figure again, prices continue to be very stable at €3.60-3.65/kg for bullocks and heifers. There does however continue to be a little fraying around the edges with the odd 5c/kg extra going now and again, but in general only to regular or bigger suppliers. Some factories are buying and hauling stock from far outside their traditional catchment areas as they try to build a supply backlog in their own backyard. This has resulted in some local bookings being put off, but in general getting stock away is not a problem. The factories no doubt would much prefer if no cattle travelled to the North. However, Livestock and Meat Commission figures show that to the end of September 11,710 prime cattle were imported from the Republic for direct slaughter. That’s up almost 4,000hd on the same period from 2019. Cull cow numbers are up 1,826hd on 2019 at 5,208hd .