Prices could collapse, mart managers tell protesters

The factories control the tap that supplies the money that circulates.Turn that tap off and the money stops.

Other mart managers who didn't want to be named spoke of a similar situation - fewer buyers and more onlookers.

I don't believe the state has the will or the manpower to tackle the protests, so it is down to the protestors to walk away from the factory gates.

It is now becoming clear that mart prices could collapse as a result of the protestors' blockade and a threatened lockout by the factories.

The resilience of a fortnight ago has evaporated on the bullock side.

The only section on the bullock side last week to move positively was the 300-399kg animal. He rose 5c/kg over to €1.92/kg, driven by a resurgence in the price of poorer-type stock as bottom-quarter animals rose by 16c/kg or €48-64/hd.

The big movers among those lesser-quality animals were the Friesians, who jumped 11c/kg to €1.19/kg; Angus types rose just 2c/kg to €1.61/kg, while the poorer continental bullock fell back 4c/kg to €1.78/kg.

The bottom-quarter animal in the 400-499kg section fell 5c/kg on average, or €20-25/hd. This pulled the overall average back €10/hd.

The 500-599kg bullock was the worst affected, losing 8c/kg or €40-48/hd, as the price of the better animal melted by 11c/kg. The 600kg+ division of bullocks was back 4c/kg or €24/hd on average, with the better bullock back 6c/kg.

On the heifer table, by contrast, it was the lighter animal in the 350-399kg division that slipped back - 6c/kg on average, while every other weight division moved positively.

The 400-499kg heifer was steady, gaining 1c/kg on average to €1.87/kg, while both the 500-599kg and the 600kg+ heifer averaged 5c/kg better at €1.93/kg and €1.90/kg respectively.

The continued interest among shippers for 270-360kg weanlings continues to put a floor under prices.

Last week's returns saw the 100-299kg bull improve by 3c/kg to €2.07/kg, while the better-conformation bull at this weight was up just a shade to €2.83/kg.

The 300-399kg bull pulled back slightly, dropping 3c/kg to an average of €2.28/kg. The 400-550kg section was unchanged at €2.20kg overall, and €2.67/kg for the better animals.

The weanling heifers fluctuated, with the overall average in the 100-299kg section back by 15c/kg to €2.16/kg, while the 400-550kg heifer was better by 14c/kg at €2.20/kg.

In between, the 300-399kg heifer dropped 5c/kg to €2.13/kg.

Sixmilebridge

Sean Ryan reported good numbers and a steady enough trade, with continental bullocks selling from €1.96-2.41/kg.

Samples included two 382kg Charolais bullocks at €910/hd, four Limousins at €1,070/hd and a 515kg Limousin who clicked €1,240. On the heifer side prices ranged from €1.93-2.11/kg, with three 393kg Charolais at €850/hd and two at 570kg that sold for €1,200/hd among the choice buys.

Gortatlea

Maurice Brosnan is no happier today than he was last week, when he told me that some with stock to sell cancelled. The reason? The continuing factory blockade had reduced the number of buyers at ringside with cash.

Maurice reckons bull weanlings were back possibly €50/hd, but at the top end with the right stock, up to €2.80/kg was still possible.

Cull cows were a good trade with Maurice noting that at up to €2/kg, some of the fancier lots were making heifer prices. Friesians sold from €1.00-1.50/kg.

Castlerea

Brendan Egan also noted the slowdown in business because of the factory pickets. "The wheel of business is definitely slowing as the money dries up," he said.

That said, there appeared to be enough petrol in the tank last week where the weanling trade was concerned to turn those wheels quite quickly. Moving at top speed was a 260kg Charolais that made €885 or €3.40/kg. Various other Charolais cattle weighing 295kg, 370kg and 385kg clicked €2.91/kg, €2.49/kg and €2.39/kg respectively.

Top call on the weanling heifer side saw a 265kg Charolais take the chequered flag at €2.79/kg.

Carnew

The opening weanling sale of the season here saw a good entry of stock, with excellent demand from shippers clearing significant numbers.

Prices for export bulls ranged from €850-1,410/hd or €2.20-3.10/kg. Feeding bulls made €1.90/kg to €2.55/kg.

The market for heifers suitable for export ranged from €890-1,320/hd or €2.15-3.20/kg. Feeder heifers sold from €1.85/kg to €2.42/kg.

Raphoe

Business continues in the north west with, as elsewhere, farmers, shippers and feedlot buyers keen for stock but careful what they buy.

And all this despite the uncertainty created by factory protests and Brexit. Those with in-spec stock to sell saw the most action.

Bullocks sold from €1.80-2.40/kg, while among the weanling bulls, prices ran from €1.70-2.20/kg. Heavier 600kg bulls made €450-650/hd over the €1/kg. Heifers sold from €1.90-2.50/kg, while fat cows were €500-1,475/hd.

Kanturk

The story here saw the top end of the weanling bulls sell around €2.00-2.15/kg, with a top call on the heifer side of €2.77/kg going to a batch of three 280kg Limousins.

Among the calves were two Hereford bulls that sold for €380/hd, while two Angus heifer calves made €190/hd.

In the big ring were two 535kg Belgian Blue bullocks that changed hands at €1,105/hd. For those of you with a liking for maths and kill-out percentages, how much do you reckon two 675kg Herefords at €1,130 might have got if you had slaughtered them there and then?

Ballinasloe

Wednesday saw bullocks average €2.00-2.42/kg, with that top price going to a 445kg Charolais. Heifers sold from €2.01-2.35/kg.

Saturday's show and sale brought out real champion stock, with bull weanlings making €1.46-3.18/kg; the average was €2.32/kg.

On the weanling heifer side prices averaged €2.42/kg on a range that stretched from €1.30-3.76/kg. That €3.76/kg is quiet a price but this 420kg Belgian Blue heifer was quite a lady, scooping the overall top price.

