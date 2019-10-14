Pound bruised as Brexit deal doubts creep in

(stock photo)
(stock photo)

Saikat Chatterjee

Sterling gave up some of last week’s strong gains on Monday after the European Union and Britain said a lot more work would be needed to secure an agreement on the country’s departure from the bloc by Oct. 31.

Against the euro, the British currency weakened by 1pc to 88.11 pence.

A Brexit deal was hanging in the balance on Monday after diplomats indicated that the bloc wanted more concessions from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a full agreement was unlikely this week.

“Don’t take a Brexit deal for granted and the bigger risk here is what concessions will be made from either side,” said Neil Mellor, a senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon.

Though the mood music for the pound’s short-term outlook has improved considerably over the past week, market watchers, including UBS, warned that there were still hurdles in the way of Britain and the EU agreeing a deal.

What compromises each may be prepared to make will be key, with too many concessions by the EU potentially compromising the integrity of the single market and the British side hampered by internal political obstacles, UBS said.

“With time tight and much ground to cover we still, on balance, believe that the UK will be asking for a further extension to Article 50,” said Dean Turner, an economist at the Swiss bank.

Sterling rocketed at the end of last week, posting its biggest two-day gain for several years, after Britain and the EU announced the surprise resumption of talks to agree a withdrawal arrangement before the scheduled Oct. 31 Brexit date.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Britain said on Sunday the latest talks had been constructive and there would be more talks on Monday.

Reflecting the uncertainty, gauges of volatility for short-term sterling instruments soared with one-week maturities trading above 16 vol, more than double last week’s reading and close to its highest level this year.

The rise in expected volatility has inverted the term structure for expected price swings in the pound to its most extreme levels this year, with shorter-dated volatility rising more than volatility gauges in longer-maturities as traders brace for more short-term Brexit news.

The latest positioning data showed a further unwinding of extreme short positions though they still remain large by historical averages, indicating that any news of a Brexit deal could squeeze the pound sharply higher.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Many-layered problem: A worker next to sacks of onions at a wholesale market in Mumbai. Photo: Bloomberg

The great onion crisis that may end in tears for India's leaders
To qualify for Agricultural Relief it is necessary to be classed as an active farmer

Why failure to get a grip on farm succession can be a very costly...
BUSINESS DRIVE: A Brazilian farmer leads a herd of cattle which could soon be butchered and on sale in Europe

Brazil eager to boost share of global trade with new pacts: farm minister
James Corden (Chris Radburn/PA)

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Our leaders need to be brave, not populist, in tackling climate...
File photo

Long hours, bad weather, endless paperwork, volatile prices - welcome...
Stark message: Extinction Rebellion activists protesting outside the Dáil yesterday

Regaining the trust of consumers needs to become an urgent priority for...
The region with the least reliance on subsidies was the South-West. Photo: Stock image

CSO figures reveal extent of farmers' reliance on subsidies


Top Stories

Protesting farmers Cathal Farley & Bernard Casey outside the Department of Agriculture Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Beef Taskforce meeting called off after altercations outside...
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia hold milk price for September supplies
CAPTION TO COME

Wexford farmer's decision to switch Salers has delivered impressive results
Irish hare. Stock picture

Five people prosecuted for illegal possession of three hares
Tony Lunney. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Brother of Quinn kidnap victim Kevin Lunney sees silage bales slashed
Solar vision: Pat O’Driscoll on his farm on Valentia Island in Co Kerry. Photo by Don MacMonagle

The Big Read: 'You can't put cattle on the bus' - the post-budget carbon tax...

John Joyce: Phased winter housing is easier on both man and beast