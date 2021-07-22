Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 22.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Ports here lose out to Belfast in post-Brexit trade with the UK

Road hauliers blame too much red tape in Dublin

Belfast Port. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand

Close

Belfast Port. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Belfast Port. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Belfast Port. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Sarah Collins

Ports in the Republic are handling more goods from the EU and fewer from the UK than they were last year, a fact that hauliers say is due to Irish-bound freight being diverted through Belfast.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show the total tonnage of UK goods handled at Ireland’s main ports was down 10pc in the first quarter of this year, compared with 2020, while goods from the EU, were up 8.6pc.

The data also show an almost 40pc increase in gross tonnage handled by Rosslare Port in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020.

Most Watched

Privacy