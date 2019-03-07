Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 7 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Pneumonia top cause of death among cattle- Regional Veterinary Lab report

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Pneumonia and parasitic enteritis were the main reasons for cattle and sheep deaths during the last quarter of 2018, the latest Department of Agriculture Regional Veterinary Lab (RVL) report has revealed.

Just under 120 cattle were found to have died due to pneumonia during the last three months of 2018.

Approximately 30pc of all bovine mortalities were as a result of respiratory diseases, while under 25pc were alimentary tract related.

This was followed by enteritis and parasitic gastro enteritis which caused under 40 deaths. Bacteraemia was the reason for over 20 deaths and blackleg and poisoning were also listed.

Over 50pc of deaths of calves greater than one months of age but younger than three months were caused by respiratory diseases, while under 40pc of weanling mortalities were also due to respiratory illnesses.

Some 87.7pc of perinatal foetal deaths were caused by abortion.

Meanwhile, the main cause of sheep deaths (ovine) were alimentary tract and respiratory diseases which accounted for under 35pc and under 15pc deaths respectively.

Parasitic enteritis, enteritis and pneumonia were the three most common causes of deaths. Over 78.6pc of foetal deaths were caused by abortion.

Also Read

Overall, the number of submissions recorded in this quarter exceeded that reported in the same period in 2016 or 2017.

However, the numbers of both carcases and foetuses presented were reduced, and there was an increase in the number of other diagnostic samples submitted.

The reduction in the number of foetuses presented in this quarter compared to the same period in the preceding years is notable.

Dry ground conditions leading into the period may have limited the viability and spread of abortion causing agents on pasture.

There was an increase in the proportion of cattle in which parasitic gastroenteritis was diagnosed during this quarter.

This may be associated with the return of normal levels of rainfall following the long dry spell experienced last summer.

Worm eggs appear to have remained “dormant” on pasture during the drought and hatched in large numbers within a very short period.

During Q4 of 2018, the RVLs reported on numerous animals which had died having shown signs of alimentary tract disturbance, with a history of recent dosing or negative faecal egg counts, which had no worms visible on necropsy, but in which worm larvae were visible in sections of gut when examined under the microscope.

This highlights the limitations of both dosing and faecal egg counts as diagnostic methods, and underlines the value of the RVLs in providing high quality animal disease information.

Following a decline in numbers of sheep carcases submitted for post-mortem examination in Q4 2017, submissions in Q4 2018 returned to a similar level to that recorded in Q4 of 2016.

The Department's current liver fluke forecast predicted a lower disease risk than usual for most of the country. The predictions were borne out for Q4 of 2018.

For the first time in several years, acute fasciolosis did not appear in the list of the most common causes of death.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: Why that tedious Bord Bia paperwork could be Brexit...
Farmers ringside at Castlerea Mart last weekend. Photo Brian Farrell

Irish farming must prepare for big changes even in a 'soft' Brexit
UK farmers could be under threat from cheap imports after Brexit (Dan Law/PA)

Everything you need to know about Brexit and tariffs
(stock image)

24 farmers feature on Revenue's tax defaulter's list
LacPatrick was formed from the merger of Town of Monaghan Dairy in the Republic and Ballyrashane Dairy in the North. It processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, roughly half on each side of the Border

Lakelands and LacPatrick receive approval from competition...
Stock Image

Farmers 'need to hold off on taking loans'

Give new agroforestry ground existing breaks says mid-term review


Top Stories

Concerns over disposal of risk material linked to BSE

Factories back to a unified line on lamb quotes
A ewe with two spring lambs gets caught in a snow shower in Drumphea Co Carlow on Sunday. Met Eireann are predicting cold, very unsettled and changeable weather through the rest of the week. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Tommy Boland: It's all hands on deck for 10 days of intensive lambing
Thomas Reid

Farmer who took on IDA - and won- seeks to frustrate $4bn Intel development
'The industry is now producing more poor quality steers than two decades ago'

Beef breakdown: why are fewer steers making the top grades?
RTÉ reporter Paschal Sheehy was one of the celebrity auctioneers who wielded a gavel at the RearingToGo charity auction in Corrin Mart, Co Cork. The charity campaigns on raising awareness about mental health issues in the agri sector. Photo: Clare Keogh

Cattle prices hold as farmers and shippers battle for supplies
Stock image.

Ornua's purchase price index increases slightly