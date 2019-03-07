Pneumonia top cause of death among cattle- Regional Veterinary Lab report

Pneumonia and parasitic enteritis were the main reasons for cattle and sheep deaths during the last quarter of 2018, the latest Department of Agriculture Regional Veterinary Lab (RVL) report has revealed.

Just under 120 cattle were found to have died due to pneumonia during the last three months of 2018.

Approximately 30pc of all bovine mortalities were as a result of respiratory diseases, while under 25pc were alimentary tract related.

This was followed by enteritis and parasitic gastro enteritis which caused under 40 deaths. Bacteraemia was the reason for over 20 deaths and blackleg and poisoning were also listed.

Over 50pc of deaths of calves greater than one months of age but younger than three months were caused by respiratory diseases, while under 40pc of weanling mortalities were also due to respiratory illnesses.

Some 87.7pc of perinatal foetal deaths were caused by abortion.

Meanwhile, the main cause of sheep deaths (ovine) were alimentary tract and respiratory diseases which accounted for under 35pc and under 15pc deaths respectively.

Parasitic enteritis, enteritis and pneumonia were the three most common causes of deaths. Over 78.6pc of foetal deaths were caused by abortion.