Moves are underway to try to co-ordinate a nationwide expansion of unsecured credit union loans of up to €50,000 to farmers.

A proposal is expected to come from the IFA National Council at a meeting in the Farm Centre today to help drive the scheme nationwide.

A 'Cultivate' scheme launched by four credit unions in the Galway region in March has seen in the region of €2m loaned to 450 farmers in the county, with a further €1.5m pending. IFA business chairman Martin Stapleton said they were going to seek to meet with credit unions around the country to identify those willing to lend working capital finance loans to farmers.

"The credit unions can't compete with the banks for structured finance or term loans but they are very competitive for merchant credit," he said. Mr Stapleton (pictured) said that the credit unions "are awash with money" -having hundreds of millions of euro on deposit - and regard farmers as good clients.