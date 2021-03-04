Planning sought for €40m Kerrygold Park expansion

DAIRY giant Ornua has this week lodged an application with Cork County Council for a major expansion project at its Kerrygold Park campus in Mitchelstown.

As revealed by The Corkman in January, the €40 million investment by the company makes provision for a new butter churn and cream processing infrastructure, two new packaging lines, additional cold storage capacity, extended office space and additional car parking spaces on existing grounds within the campus.

The company is hoping to start work on the project, which will take in the region of 12-months to complete, by the end of the summer.

An Ornua spokesperson said the expansion project would create 120 temporary local jobs during construction and a further 30 additional permanent jobs when finished.

Ornua Co-Operative has been producing and packing the Kerrygold butter brand at Kerrygold Park since opening in 2016, with this project set to bring the total workforce there up to more than 150.

An Ornua spokesperson said that in addition to bringing new jobs to the region the development would help stimulate economic growth at what is a "challenging time for many rural communities" and enhance the existing benefits that Kerrygold Park brings to the local area.

"In addition to supporting local farming families and important local community initiatives, the facility increases economic activity for the area and showcases Mitchelstown as a great location for other businesses," said the spokesperson.

Once validated, the planning application, which is accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment Report will be available to view by following the link to Cork County Council's planning department at www.corkcoco.ie.

Corkman