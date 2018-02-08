Farm Ireland
Pig keepers reminded not to feed kitchen scraps to animals to prevent disease outbreaks

Pig keepers are being reminded not to feed kitchen scraps to their animals to prevent outbreaks of animal disease.

The warning comes after an increase in the risk level of African Swine Fever (ASF) entering the UK, following spread of the disease in Eastern and Central Europe.

There has never been a case of ASF in the UK and while it does not affect humans, it is potentially fatal to pigs. If the disease were to reach the UK it could have a devastating effect on export markets and would also require the humane culling of pigs on infected premises to prevent further spread.

Keepers  are being reminded that it is illegal to feed catering waste of any description or domestic food waste to farm animals, including pigs kept as pets as some of the outbreaks of ASF in Europe have been attributed to wild boar or domestic pigs consuming contaminated pork or pork products, the Northern Ireland's Chief Vet has said.

Viruses such as foot and mouth disease could also be introduced to the UK through food products. This includes food from vegetarian kitchens as there is still a risk of cross contamination from products of animal origin such as milk.

Strict hygiene measures are essential in preventing disease – people should not take meat or meat products into areas where pigs are kept and should only eat food in designated areas such as staff rooms or the farm kitchen. Pig keepers, farm staff and anyone in contact with pigs should wash their hands before and after eating or preparing food.

Feeding food waste to pigs was the cause of the 2001 foot and mouth outbreak in the UK.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Robert Huey said: “The introduction of African Swine Fever would have an enormous impact on our pig industry. No matter how many pigs you keep, you need to be aware of the potential consequences of feeding waste food to your animals. Not only is it illegal, but you run the risk of spreading disease which could be fatal to your livestock.

Also Read

“You can purchase a range of pig foods from your local agricultural merchant that can be safely fed to your pigs and which is the most reliable way of giving them a balanced diet. Good biosecurity is also essential for minimising disease risk, such as providing dedicated clothing and boots for workers and preventing vehicles which may be contaminated from entering pig premises.”

The UK suffered the consequences of pigs being fed illegal waste food in the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak in 2001. That outbreak is thought to have originated from pigs being fed catering waste containing the virus, which came from outside the UK. The outbreak resulted in the destruction of more than 10 million cattle and sheep, and cost the UK many millions of pounds.


Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




