Pig keepers reminded not to feed kitchen scraps to animals to prevent disease outbreaks

Pig keepers are being reminded not to feed kitchen scraps to their animals to prevent outbreaks of animal disease.

The warning comes after an increase in the risk level of African Swine Fever (ASF) entering the UK, following spread of the disease in Eastern and Central Europe.

There has never been a case of ASF in the UK and while it does not affect humans, it is potentially fatal to pigs. If the disease were to reach the UK it could have a devastating effect on export markets and would also require the humane culling of pigs on infected premises to prevent further spread. Keepers are being reminded that it is illegal to feed catering waste of any description or domestic food waste to farm animals, including pigs kept as pets as some of the outbreaks of ASF in Europe have been attributed to wild boar or domestic pigs consuming contaminated pork or pork products, the Northern Ireland's Chief Vet has said.

Viruses such as foot and mouth disease could also be introduced to the UK through food products. This includes food from vegetarian kitchens as there is still a risk of cross contamination from products of animal origin such as milk. Strict hygiene measures are essential in preventing disease – people should not take meat or meat products into areas where pigs are kept and should only eat food in designated areas such as staff rooms or the farm kitchen. Pig keepers, farm staff and anyone in contact with pigs should wash their hands before and after eating or preparing food.