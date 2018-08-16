Pig farmers target Supervalu over level of non-quality assured pigmeat on shelves

Pig farmers say that over half the pigmeat in some Supervalu stores is not Bord Bia quality assured as pig farmers face losses of €3,000 a week.

Pig farmers say that over half the pigmeat in some Supervalu stores is not Bord Bia quality assured as pig farmers face losses of €3,000 a week.

Pig farmers say they are losing €8-10/pig that leaves their farms, and have warned that many pig farmers will go to the wall over the coming months, with some farmers currently losing €3,000 a week.

Today a group of farmers met in Supervalu, Charleville, Cork to inspect the origin of the pigmeat on the supermarket's shelves.

It comes after the IFA pig farmers met last Friday in Supervalu Castletroy, Limerick, and said that over 50pc of the pigmeat on the supermarket's shelves was no quality-assured Irish pigmeat.

SuperValu own brand rashers - where few of the packets carried the Bord Bia Quality Assurance logo.

Then on Tuesday, the pig farmers met in Kilbarry, Waterford, just a few miles from one of the country's largest pig processing plants. IFA Pig Committee Chairman Tom Hogan said in both cases there was a substantial amount of non-quality assured pigmeat on the shelves.

"In both cases there was a substantial amount of non quality assured meat and we are looking at two brands in particular," he said.

He said that the Meadow Fields brand, which Supervalu stocks, was one and that "in most cases In most cases you will find a few packs of the meat will have the quality assurance mark, but most doesn't.

"It clearly says it on the label that it's Dutch."