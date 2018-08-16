Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 16 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Pig farmers target Supervalu over level of non-quality assured pigmeat on shelves

IFA pigmeat farmers highlighting the amount of non Bord Bia quality assured pigmeat products in Supervalu. Pic: IFA
IFA pigmeat farmers highlighting the amount of non Bord Bia quality assured pigmeat products in Supervalu. Pic: IFA
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Pig farmers say that over half the pigmeat in some Supervalu stores is not Bord Bia quality assured as pig farmers face losses of €3,000 a week.

Pig farmers say they are losing €8-10/pig that leaves their farms, and have warned that many pig farmers will go to the wall over the coming months, with some farmers currently losing €3,000 a week.

Today a group of farmers met in Supervalu, Charleville, Cork to inspect the origin of the pigmeat on the supermarket's shelves.

It comes after the IFA pig farmers met last Friday in Supervalu Castletroy, Limerick, and said that over 50pc of the pigmeat on the supermarket's shelves was no quality-assured Irish pigmeat.

SuperValu own brand rashers - where few of the packets carried the Bord Bia Quality Assurance logo.
SuperValu own brand rashers - where few of the packets carried the Bord Bia Quality Assurance logo.

Then on Tuesday, the pig farmers met in Kilbarry, Waterford, just a few miles from one of the country's largest pig processing plants. IFA Pig Committee Chairman Tom Hogan said in both cases there was a substantial amount of non-quality assured pigmeat on the shelves.

"In both cases there was a substantial amount of non quality assured meat and we are looking at two brands in particular," he said.

He said that the Meadow Fields brand, which Supervalu stocks, was one and that "in most cases In most cases you will find a few packs of the meat will have the quality assurance mark, but most doesn't.

"It clearly says it on the label that it's Dutch."

Also Read

In a statement, Musgrave said that 100pc of our SuperValu range of rashers are sourced in Ireland, with the Bord Bia Quality Assured logo due to appear on all Daily Basics new packaging from next week onwards.

It did not comment on the labellling of the Meadow Fields pigmeat.

Quality Assurance

Only meat from a Bord Bia approved plant can carry the Bord Bia Quality Assurance label, but according to Tom Hogan when some of the packets has the Quality Assurance label and others don't, it causes confusion for the consumer.

The farmers estimated that more than half of the pigmeat on Supervalu Castletroy shelves was not quality assured and in Waterford it was a also substantial amount.

"Waterford is only a few miles from a major bacon factory," said Tom and Musgrave, which owns Supervalu, gave us a commitment that its Daily Basis brand would only used Irish pigmeat, but we found packets that were marked as Dutch.

Hogan said the IFA is putting together a plan to meet with the banks about cashflow, which he warned will be an issue in the coming months.

However, he also warned that some pig farms will not survive the coming months. "Definitely there will be casualties. Last year was a pretty good year, but it was filling holes of the previous year."

Pig farmers are currently losing between €8 and €10 per finished pig leaving the gate, according to Cork pig farmer Tom Sherman.

He said that the price has dropped dramatically in the last 12 months and meal prices have rocketed in price up on average €70/t.

"We're losing on both sides, whats coming in the gate and whats leaving, if this keeps going we're gone.

"We're not getting paid for what we need to keep in production.

"The cost of production is €1.50/kg and we're getting about €1.38/kg, thats between 10-12c a loss kilo of meat going out the gate, multiply that by 85 kilos per pig. In a 500 sow unit, thats a loss of €2-3000 a week or €140,000 a year."

"The Irish supermarkets are investing so much money and time in making foreign meat look like Irish produce."

"This tells me the Irish consumer is willing to support Irish."

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Michael D’Arcy . Photo: Tom Burke

Farmers hit out at Minister who says vulture funds are easier to deal...
The Gaffer Staple

Watch: Could hammer-less staples change the way you fence?
11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 558 Weight 460Kg DOB12/1/18 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €1245 Photo Brian Farrell

Pictures: Better quality animals drive on the cattle prices' rally
Brendan Gildea on his organic farm in Dunmore in Co. Galway. Photo: David Walsh

'We aim for four cuts of red clover silage each year'
Up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) BESTPIX

GALLERY: Lairg market in Scotland hosts the annual lamb sale, one of the...
Anna Truesdale runs a dairy and sheep farm with her father.

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: Meet the young woman running a dairy and sheep...
Stock Image

Farmers cancelling holidays to battle the fodder crisis